CHIPPEWA FALLS — When the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced plans in 2002 to begin an Oktoberfest event, chamber programs director Jill Herriges jumped into planning the event.
“I planned the first 11 Oktoberfests and I managed the first 10,” she said.
On Friday, Jill and Steve Herriges were honored as the 2019 Festmeister and Festmeisterin, becoming royalty for the annual event — now in its 17th year — in Chippewa Falls.
“Oktoberfest is a huge part of our life, with my family and my extended Oktoberfest family,” Jill Herriges said. “It’s a huge honor.”
Jerry Jacobson, 2003 Festmeister, praised the selection of the Herrigeses.
“She was instrumental in getting it started. She did all the grunt work in the beginning,” Jacobson said. “Without her, we wouldn’t have had an Oktoberfest. It’s great to see her as part of the royalty.”
Jill Herriges left the chamber in 2014. She served as marketing director at Northwestern Bank and also was director of the Chippewa Area Mentor Program. In August 2018, she became executive director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. Steve Herriges works in human resources at JAMF in Eau Claire. He said they have been to at least one day of the event all of the past 16 years.
“It is awesome for Jill and I to be here. We’re humbled,” he said.
Bill Febry, the first-ever Festmeister in 2003, described the couple as “great community members.”
“She developed the event, beginning in 2002, until it actually began in 2003,” Febry said. “It’s the appreciation of what they’ve done.”
Ian Kopp, 2016 Festmeister, echoed praise for the Herrigeses.
“It’s their leadership and vision at the beginning,” Kopp said. “They created such an amazing event that benefits so many people in Chippewa Falls.”
Jake Leinenkugel, 2012 Festmeister, said he’s known the couple for more than a decade, saying they have always been attached to the community.
“I can’t think of a more deserving couple, and they always have smiles on their faces,” Jake Leinenkugel said.
Peg Leinenkugel, 2013 Festmeisterin, was pleased with the announcement.
“Jill and Steve have done so much for the community,” she said. “Jill has quietly worked for so many different organizations and events, and she never expects any recognition. She’s just an exceptional person.”
Jill Herriges, 49, was born and raised in Chippewa Falls. They lived in Mount Horeb, moving back to the area in 2000.
The identity of the royal couple is always a secret. Fewer than five people — including the royals — know the winners until the unveiling. Jill and Steve Herriges were asked in the spring, but they couldn’t tell anyone.
“You want to share the excitement, and intimately see the reactions on faces, so it’s been tough (keeping the secret),” Steve Herriges said.
Jill Herriges added: “(Lying) is not the norm for me. I look at it as keeping information from people, not lying.”
Even their 18-year-old daughter Emma didn’t find out until she saw their outfits Wednesday night.
“Her reaction was, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Jill Herriges said.
Oktoberfest typically draws 14,000 patrons over the course of the weekend.
Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, the Planning Committee has donated more than $345,000 to local community groups and non-profits, including $20,000 last November from the 2018 event.
Today’s events include a keg rolling competition at noon, the Glockenspiel comedy team has performances at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., the beer stein holding competition is at 7 p.m., and the sauerkraut eating competition at 7:45 p.m.
Performers today include the Marshall Star Band, Rural Route 5, Malek’s Fisherman and Shirts & Skins.
Sunday includes the polka ecumenical celebration at 10:30 a.m. and magician Kevin Hall at 12:30 p.m.