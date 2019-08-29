CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls social studies teacher accused of sexually touching a student when he worked in Beloit in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to serve a 90-day jail sentence.
Tyler J. Edge, 26, of Beloit pleaded guilty to causing mental harm to a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child Thursday in Rock County Court, located in Janesville.
Judge Barbara McCrory ordered the jail sentence and placed Edge on probation for four years on the conviction of causing mental harm to a child. However, McCrory gave Edge a deferred sentence on the conviction for repeated sexual assault of the same child.
McCrory ordered Edge to complete 480 hours of community service. He cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family, unless approved by his agent.
Edge must report to jail by Sept. 18. He was given credit for two days of jail already served.
Edge began working for the Chippewa Falls School District in June 2017 as a social studies teacher. Edge was suspended in February 2018 when he was arrested, then fired in March 2018 after he was charged in Rock County Court.
The Chippewa Falls School District moved quickly to dismiss him.
“There is no indication of misconduct in Chippewa Falls,” wrote Michelle Golden, the district’s public relations director, at the time of his suspension. “The alleged actions of Mr. Edge put all of the educational community in a dark light. There is no place for this type of behavior in any school.”
Edge has no prior criminal record and he “came highly recommended by the Beloit School District,” Golden said. “We are frustrated to learn of these charges that occurred while he was in Beloit.”
According to the criminal complaint, Edge had sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy on June 3, 2017, in Beloit, and that continued between June 4 and June 23.
The boy reported the incident to authorities on Feb. 21, 2018. He said that Edge gave him a ride home after a party June 3, and they stopped so he could perform oral sex on Edge.
The boy said “there were over 20 incidents that occurred inside Edge’s Beloit Memorial High School classroom and office,” where he would be asked to sexually gratify Edge.
The student kept emails and screen shots, where he got Edge to admit to their relationship and molestation, with him acknowledging it was wrong.
Edge was originally charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
During court proceedings Thursday, McCrory noted Edge had no other crimes on his record and that he had gotten a job with Grainger Industries and told his employer about his situation, and the employer is supporting him, as were family members in the courtroom.
“I can’t even imagine what he has gone through,” Edge said of the victim, “and what I put my family through and my friends through.”
Edge seemed on the verge of tears at times during the hearing. He said he was grateful for his family’s help in paying for therapy he has been undergoing, and he noted many others don’t have the resources to afford such care.
Rock County assistant district attorney Perry Folts said the victim had not expressed any objection to the plea agreement.
“Nobody wanted to see Mr. Edge’s life ruined permanently by the behavior, but he needs to understand that he can’t engage in this type of behavior and that he has caused permanent harm to this young man,” Folts said.
Defense attorney Jonas Bednarek called Edge’s actions reprehensible and awful, but he said his client is “incredibly remorseful.”