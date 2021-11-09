MENOMONIE — Former CIA officer and U.S. Army Capt. Deb McGrath of Menomonie announced today she will join the growing field of candidates seeking the open congressional seat representing western Wisconsin.
McGrath, a Democrat, brings a unique connection to the race to succeed retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who has represented the 3rd Congressional District for nearly 25 years but announced in August he is not seeking reelection in 2022. McGrath is the daughter of the late Democratic congressman Al Baldus, who represented the 3rd District from 1975 to 1981 between two stints in the state Assembly.
As young as age 6, McGrath remembers passing out bumper stickers for her dad and accompanying him as he talked to people at fairs and events around the region.
“I was always very proud of my father,” McGrath said. “The things he instilled in me were the importance of listening to people and being able to work across the aisle. ... What I learned from my dad is that we rise and fall together.”
McGrath said such cooperative spirit is too often missing in today’s hyperpartisan political climate and restoring that would be a high priority for her if she is elected, adding, “What makes America strong is our ability to work together.”
She pointed out that such an approach is natural for her after serving 25 years in national security positions requiring nonpartisan strategies, including relying on her listening and problem-solving skills, to accomplish missions. Her political activity during her career involved working on voter registration efforts.
“While abroad, I witnessed how countries could thrive or decline based on government responsiveness,” McGrath said. “Our country struggles to find solutions to issues that impact our national security: adequate education, affordable health care, basic infrastructure and economic opportunity. I have experience in solving problems through rational collaboration. I am running for Congress to take on these challenges and keep our nation strong.”
Other issues McGrath pledged to fight for include voting rights, respect for human rights and expanded broadband access — something she called critical to the economic success of families, small businesses and farms across Wisconsin.
During her time in the Army, McGrath served in the demilitarized zone in Korea and at several U.S. military bases. In the CIA, the former retired senior intelligence officer’s assignments included Southeast and South Asia, West Africa, the former Soviet Union and Central Europe, including two combat zones. She was awarded parachutist wings, the overseas ribbon, the U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medal and the CIA Career Medal.
McGrath, 60, who was born and raised in western Wisconsin, said she has maintained a house for more than 20 years in Menomonie, where she returned full time after retiring in December 2020.
McGrath joins a field that a year out from the election already includes three other Democrats: Eau Claire business owner and nonprofit founder Rebecca Cooke, state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska and political newcomer Brett Knudsen of Holmen.
Like Cooke, if McGrath were elected to the 3rd District seat, she would become the district’s first female representative.
On the Republican side, Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL who lives in Prairie du Chien, has the support of former GOP President Donald Trump and is the lone Republican running for the seat, considered one of the most competitive in the country. Kind defeated Van Orden in 2020 by just under 3 percentage points.
The partisan primary will be Aug. 9, followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.