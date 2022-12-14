Adam Gilson-1060.jpg

Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday from Chippewa Valley Technical College with a degree in substance use disorder counseling. After two stints in prison, Gilson is nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.

 CVTC contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Mistakes, setbacks and failures are a natural part of the recovery process. After years of struggling with addiction, that’s what Adam Gilson took away from his experience.

Following his departure from his home in Tomah at the age of 14 and a series of brief stays with his grandmother, Gilson was eventually taken in by a 30-something drug dealer he hadn’t met prior. From there, he started dealing drugs too.

