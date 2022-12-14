EAU CLAIRE — Mistakes, setbacks and failures are a natural part of the recovery process. After years of struggling with addiction, that’s what Adam Gilson took away from his experience.
Following his departure from his home in Tomah at the age of 14 and a series of brief stays with his grandmother, Gilson was eventually taken in by a 30-something drug dealer he hadn’t met prior. From there, he started dealing drugs too.
By 16, Gilson was the subject of an undercover police investigation at his school, resulting in his arrest and a two-year stay in an adult prison. The young man proceeded to spend the next several years partying and doing drugs before landing in federal prison before the age of 30.
Gilson’s story doesn’t end there, though. Today, at the age of 38, Gilson is preparing to graduate from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an associate degree in substance use disorder counseling.
“I failed a lot trying to get sober and trying to get my life on track.” Gilson told the Leader-Telegram. “I tried and failed, tried and failed, tried and failed — and I think that’s a common theme in recovery.
“Most people don’t get it right the first time, and I just hope that people can take from my stories that you might fail, but if you keep trying, eventually you’re going to find a way to get it right,” he added. “You just have to embrace the failure and keep pushing forward.”
Getting it right
Following Gilson’s first two-year stint in prison, which ended when he was around 20 years old, Gilson said he started using ecstasy, cocaine and other “designer-style” drugs a few years later.
While living in La Crosse in 2007, Gilson said he tried meth for the first time. This led to everyday use, as Gilson traveled from city to city in search of ways to make money for more drugs.
When he was about 28, Gilson was pulled over in Iowa with two firearms in his vehicle. As a result, he was indicted on the federal level and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, though he served less than six years.
Two years into his sentence, Gilson’s grandmother died.
“She was like my rock,” Gilson said. “That was my person. And I just knew at that point I had to do something different.”
In an effort to turn his life around, Gilson enrolled in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program, a 500-hour substance abuse treatment service for eligible federal inmates. He completed the remainder of his sentence while focusing on bettering himself and preparing for taking next steps after his release.
Within a month of his release, Gilson registered for classes at Western Technical College in La Crosse, where he completed his generals.
But it was CVTC that offered a program close to his heart.
Making a difference
“I knew I wanted to go into the addictions field and either share my story or have some kind of impact on people who are going through the things I’ve gone through, or similar,” Gilson said.
When he learned about CVTC’s substance use disorder counseling program, he knew it would be the right fit for him.
Gilson wasn’t without his concerns, though. He said he initially feared his record would impact his ability to flourish within the program. He brought those concerns to Troy Burns, the program’s director and instructor.
“In the beginning they were a little weary about my criminal history and whether or not I’d be able to get an internship,” Gilson said. “I waited for Troy one day … and I basically said, ‘Hey, I know I have a really bad criminal history, but isn’t that what this field’s all about?’”
Gilson shared with Burns his desire to help those in the community who have struggled as he has. In the end, Burns agreed to support Gilson as internship opportunities presented themselves.
“He’s genuine, considerate and eager,” Bruns said in a CVTC news release. “He has shared about his past openly from the beginning.”
Bruns said he’s had a few students with criminal backgrounds, according to CVTC, which could give them added understanding for what their clients are going through. But Bruns also said if the felony is recent, it can be difficult to find internship placement.
Despite the odds, Gilson landed an internship with L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, a service of Hospital Sisters Health System and one of the only treatment facilities of its kind in western Wisconsin.
Today, Gilson is prepared to graduate with honors from the college on Tuesday.
Taking the next steps
The day after he graduates, Gilson will begin work as a counselor at Exodus House in Hudson, a facility that offers gender-specific programming for men, substance abuse counseling and group treatment, evidence-based programming and individual counseling.
Gilson said he also hopes to establish a local branch of Sober Eyes, a Monroe County-based community organization that leads sober group activities like camping, tubing, hiking and barbecuing, and offers facilitator- and peer-led group counseling sessions.
“They’re just a really, really good group of sober people and people in recovery,” said Gilson, who knows the organization’s founders. “I want to bring something with that kind of structure to the Eau Claire area.”
Additionally, Gilson said his girlfriend, a hairstylist, will donate her services to people in recovery who can’t afford to pay as a function of the organization.
After finding enough local businesses to support the organization and donate meeting spaces, Gilson said he hopes to see the organization launch in Eau Claire by the beginning of 2024. To learn more about Sober Eyes, visit www.sobereyesrecovery.com.