With only four months to go before facing the risk of more prison time, two former longtime Eau Claire County employees convicted of stealing from taxpayers are running out of time to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution.
Larry Lokken, the county’s elected treasurer for 37 years, and Kay Onarheim, his top assistant who worked in the treasurer’s office for 34 years, have until July to pay $681,847 in full — $625,758 stolen from taxpayers between 2011 and 2013 plus additional charges of $56,809 for a forensic audit, insurance deductible and miscellaneous costs.
As of last week, the pair had paid a combined $86,564, or 12.7% of the total owed, according to Anna Neal, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections.
Onarheim, 68, who is being held at the Robert E. Ellsworth Center in Union Grove, had contributed $68,604, or 79% of the amount paid, while Lokken, 72, who is incarcerated at Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield, had chipped in $17,960, or 21%. More than 90% of Lokken's contribution came in his first payment, in July 2016, in part from the proceeds of selling a vehicle.
In the past year, Onarheim contributed $16,198, compared with $514 for Lokken, Department of Corrections records indicate.
Though the criminal cases were tied just to thefts prosecutors knew about at the time charges were filed, further investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department showed that Onarheim and Lokken stole a total of $1.39 million of taxpayers’ money from 2001 through their retirements in 2013.
Lokken pleaded no contest in November 2015 to eight felonies — five counts of theft and three counts of misconduct in office — for his role in the embezzlement scandal that rocked the county. Onarheim pleaded guilty in October 2015 to the same eight charges.
The pair concealed the money they stole by changing figures in reports about delinquent tax payments — money the county didn’t necessarily expect to receive, the police investigation revealed.
In January 2016, Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen sentenced Lokken to 9½ years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for his role in the theft. Less than two months later, Theisen sentenced Onarheim to eight years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision.
Of the total paid so far, $37,358 went to Eau Claire County, with Onarheim paying $20,660 and Lokken the remaining $16,697.
An additional $49,206 has been paid to Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co., with Onarheim paying $47,943 and Lokken $1,262.
In late 2016, Eau Claire County agreed to a $1 million settlement — the maximum its policy allowed for employee theft — with its insurance company. Beginning Jan. 1, 2017, any restitution paid by Lokken and Onarheim was to go to Massachusetts Bay.
Lokken and Onarheim both have incentive to ensure the entire court-ordered restitution sum is paid by July 2020. That’s because the original sentences called for each to spend an additional five years in prison if the total — payments can be made in any amount by both parties — is not paid by that date.
Lokken appealed his sentence, with his attorney, Randall Paulson of Milwaukee, arguing that Theisen’s incentive — staying an additional five years in prison — was unlawful and that his client should be resentenced on all counts by a different judge.
The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled in September that Lokken could not automatically be given an additional five years in prison if he doesn't pay full restitution by the deadline. But the court indicated the Department of Corrections still could revoke Lokken's probation if restitution is not paid.
While the appellate court rejected most of Lokken's arguments, it said the Department of Corrections should determine whether Lokken violated conditions of his probation "to such a degree as to warrant revocation" if restitution isn't paid within the required time frame.
If Lokken's probation is revoked, Theisen would re-sentence him on one of the theft charges, meaning time could still be added to his prison term. Lokken's revised sentence states that if his probation is revoked with restitution still unpaid, a civil judgment shall be entered against him and "all available enforcement actions will be used to collect the debt."
The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided on Feb. 11 to deny Lokken's petition for review of his sentence, according to court records.
Onarheim never appealed her sentencing by Theisen, but her attorney, Harry Hertel of Eau Claire, said last week he expects to contact Onarheim about the possibility of approaching the judge about a sentence modification.
The potential change could take into account the difference in the cooperation levels of Onarheim and Lokken, Hertel said.
"The restitution is due jointly, so the biggest concern I have is that my client has been very responsible about wanting to return half of her state retirement, which was untouchable, while Larry is obviously dodging his responsibility," Hertel said.
In January, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bipartisan bill that allows local and state governments to use up to 25% of the Wisconsin Retirement System money of public employees convicted of stealing public funds to pay back damages from their crimes. The law stemmed from a resolution passed by the Eau Claire County Board in March 2018 requesting such a law change, as state retirement funds previously were shielded from such actions.
However, the law doesn't apply retroactively, so Eau Claire County can't recoup any of Lokken's retirement money as a result.
Real estate records show Lokken sold his three-bedroom brick house at 1710 Pine Park Drive for $330,000 in May 2017, but county officials said previously they didn't expect the transaction to generate a large amount of restitution because he hadn't built up much equity.
Theisen's original sentence was based on the court's belief that both defendants would be making payments — court records show a defense presentence investigation submitted by Lokken stated he had "the ability and willingness to pay restitution" — "but the reality is Larry is not contributing," Hertel said.
In addition, Hertel said, Onarheim could earn a living and contribute more toward restitution if she were free.
The disparity in restitution payments between Onarheim and Lokken doesn’t surprise Stella Pagonis, who serves on the Eau Claire County Board and as chairwoman of the Finance and Budget Committee.
"Larry doesn't seem to show any interest, but Kay appears to at least be making an effort," Pagonis said. "I think Kay has a moral compass."
By contrast, Pagonis said, Lokken never appeared to show any remorse for his actions.
While the scandal caused a huge public outcry, Pagonis reassured county residents that many checks and balances have been implemented to make sure county finances are more secure than at the time of the thefts.