A former Cumberland man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl over a period of several months was sentenced Wednesday in Barron County Court to serve 12 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.
In October, a Barron County jury convicted 33-year-old Joseph M. Marks of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, and exposing genitals to a child.
Marks was already a convicted sex offender; he was convicted in 2007 in La Crosse County of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and he was placed on probation for four years with no jail time. In 2017, Marks was convicted in Barron County Court for failure to update his sex offender registration status.
At the sentencing Wednesday, Judge James Babler ordered the prison sentence, and he determined that Marks is not eligible for a substance abuse program. Marks must register as a lifetime sex offender. Once released from prison, Marks cannot have any contact with minors under the age of 18 and cannot have any contact with the victim or her family. Marks was given jail credit for 251 days already served.
According to the criminal complaint, Marks sexually assaulted the girl between Oct. 1, 2017, and Feb. 20, 2018; he was living in Cumberland at the time but had since moved to La Crosse. He was charged in April 2018.
The girl’s father told Cumberland police that the girl said she was being sexually assaulted by Marks, her mother’s boyfriend. The parents have three children; after they split up they have a seven-day week on/week off placement schedule. Marks had been living with the girl’s mother since October 2017.
The girl, who is now 6 years old, consistently told the same story to a pre-K teacher, a Barron County social worker, and law enforcement about how Marks had sexually assaulted her, the complaint states. When police informed the mother, she said she had asked Marks to leave, but he would not. Police accompanied her to the home, and were able to get him to leave the home.