EAU CLAIRE — The 2020 presidential election may be over, but Andrew Yang isn’t done talking about artificial intelligence.
Yang, a businessman and Democrat who ran for president in 2020, spoke to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and community members Tuesday night at a Zoom video event, part of the university’s long-running Forum series of speakers.
In about 90 minutes, Yang, 45, touched on artificial intelligence and job creation and answered about a dozen questions from the audience on technology, climate change and his universal basic income proposal.
During his presidential campaign, the tech entrepreneur grabbed headlines for his buzzy proposal for universal basic income (UBI) — which would involve giving every American 18 or older $1,000 every month.
On Tuesday, Yang positioned his UBI proposal, which he dubbed a “freedom dividend,” as a way to invigorate small businesses and local economies. He argued that UBI wouldn’t meaningfully inflate the cost of staple products, pointing to housing, education and healthcare as the main source of inflation.
“If everyone in a town gets $1,000 a month, that goes right back into that town,” Yang said Tuesday night. “ … People don’t realize that the money doesn’t just sit in their bank account. They’re going to go out and spend it at their local yoga studio, photo shop, whatever small business they want.”
On Tuesday, Yang also spent time talking about a position familiar to anyone who followed his 2020 presidential campaign: His concern about the loss of American jobs due to automation and artificial intelligence.
Yang said he believes UBI will be vital to keep the economy afloat when automation causes people to lose their jobs.
The coronavirus pandemic has sped up many companies’ slow march toward automation, Yang said, citing the customer service, manufacturing and truck driving industries as big players.
President Donald Trump won Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other Midwestern swing states in 2016 because those states had lost millions of manufacturing jobs over the last 20 years, Yang claimed, saying the root cause is automation in factories.
Yang also cited Google’s 2019 announcement that it would make its customer service artificial intelligence, Contact Center AI, widely available, as an example: “If you’re one of those 2 million American call center workers, this is not a piece of good news.”
Artificial intelligence will also slowly cut into the trucking and transportation industry, Yang predicted, saying that rural areas, truck stops, motels, diners and other businesses will also take a hit if driverless technology becomes more widespread.
“This is why we need to make big strides as a country to account for what’s happening to the opportunities that Americans used to enjoy and should be enjoying, which are now going to be harder to come by,” Yang said.
Yang was a newcomer to national politics when he filed to run for the 2020 presidency in November 2017. He raised campaign cash in amounts that rivaled Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
During his campaign, Yang declared himself “not a career politician” and said a new tax on companies benefiting hugely from automation would pay for his UBI proposal.
His polling numbers propelled him to the stage of all 2019 Democratic presidential primary debates — and some of the 2020 debates as well.
He suspended his bid in February, saying his poll numbers didn’t support a path to the presidency.
A graduate of Brown University and Columbia, Yang has worked as an attorney and in the tech field. He founded the nonprofit Venture for America in 2011, which offers organization, training and community for young entrepreneurs.
On Tuesday, Yang showed the energy and humor that won him a younger online following during his presidential campaign, answering questions from UW-Eau Claire students and community members for nearly an hour.
After delivering a good-natured impression of President-elect Joe Biden’s stump speech, Yang agreed to visit Eau Claire if he runs for president again (“I think it’s likely I’ll run for office again in some capacity”) but demurred when asked if he had been approached to serve in Biden’s cabinet.
“We’ve been having informal conversations back and forth with his transition team,” Yang said. “But if asked, I’d have a hard time saying no. One of the roles I think I could play is trying to speed the government up on technology issues, which I’m concerned about.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.