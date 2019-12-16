CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Eau Claire man accused in a sex assault and drunken driving case from February 2018 was sentenced Monday to serve one year and nine months in jail.
Jason D. Lucht, 45, of Lyndon Station pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court in May to battery and operating while intoxicated-sixth offense. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force were read in to the court record and dismissed.
On Monday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Lucht to serve nine months in prison on the battery conviction and one year in jail on the drunk-driving conviction, with those sentences consecutive to one another. He will have Huber work release privileges while serving the jail sentence.
Gibbs also ordered Lucht to serve three years in prison and two years of extended supervision, but he stayed that sentence, meaning Lucht will only serve that sentence if he violates terms of his probation. Lucht cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs while on probation.
Lucht’s driver’s license will be revoked for three years, and he must have ignition interlock for one year.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell pointed out that Lucht previously had his probation revoked, and he had been ordered to serve two years in prison and 2½ years of extended supervision.
Lucht was arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense on Feb. 10, 2018, less than a year after he was convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense, and less than three months after he was released from jail. Lucht was originally held on a $5,000 cash bond, but that was later converted to a signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a 44-year-old woman said that Lucht forcibly sexually touched her. When police later stopped his car, he exhibited signs he had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .15 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.
Lucht was supposed to be sentenced Sept. 3 but failed to appear in court.
Online court records show that Lucht was convicted of OWI-fifth offense in Sauk County in March 2017 and was ordered to serve one year in jail — with credit for time already served — and three years of probation. Sauk County Jail officials said Lucht was released Nov. 22, 2017.
Court records show that Lucht was in the New Lisbon Correctional Institution earlier this year. Lucht was convicted in 2008 of battery to law enforcement, which is a felony, and served a year in jail on that charge as well.