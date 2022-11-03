EAU CLAIRE — The owner of a former Eau Claire business has been found guilty of stealing more than $18,000 from a California customer.
An Eau Claire judge revoked Martin E. Beaulieu's ability to avoid a felony conviction because Beaulieu was far behind on his restitution payments, according to court records.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen recently found Beaulieu, 62, of Elk Mound, guilty of a felony count of theft in a business setting.
Theisen placed Beaulieu on five years of probation. He stayed both a one-year jail term and two-year prison sentence.
As conditions of probation, Beaulieu must pay $19,615 in restitution at a rate of $600 a month. He must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment and have no contact with the victim.
Theisen will hold a hearing on Oct. 26, 2023, to review Beaulieu's restitution payments.
Court records show that Beaulieu was $6,000 behind in restitution payments as of Oct. 31.
Theisen vacated Beaulieu's deferred agreement with prosecutors and found him guilty. Theisen said Beaulieu's efforts on the deferred agreement were unreasonable.
Under terms of the three-year deferred agreement, which were approved in November 2021, the felony charge would have been dismissed had Beaulieu not committed any new crimes and paid the restitution.
Court records show Beaulieu had only made one $600 restitution payment as of Oct. 3.
If Beaulieu fails to pay restitution, he could end up serving the stayed jail or prison sentences.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Napa, Calif., man in the spring of 2016 conducted an internet search for a building materials set for a sunroom he wanted to add to his home.
The man received a quote from Beaulieu’s Eau Claire company, Affordable Sunrooms.
The man signed a materials agreement to buy the sunroom from Beaulieu.
In August 2016, the man sent three checks to Beaulieu totaling $18,189.
The man received an email from Affordable Sunrooms in October 2016 that he would receive information the next day on when the materials would be shipped.
As of Nov. 5, 2016, the man had not received any building materials he had paid for nor any explanation from Beaulieu.
Beaulieu then sent the man an email saying the materials would be shipped the following Monday.
The man learned on Nov. 8, 2016, that Beaulieu’s phone number has been disconnected and there was no way to contact him by phone.
On Nov. 9, 2016, the man sent Beaulieu an email requesting a complete refund. He made the same request in a certified letter. The man received confirmation from the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 17, 2016, that Beaulieu received the letter.
An Eau Claire police detective obtained a subpoena for Beaulieu’s bank records for Affordable Sunrooms.
Beaulieu withdrew money from the account shortly after he received each of the three checks from the California man.
One of the withdrawals was used to pay off several fines at the Eau Claire and Chippewa county clerk of courts offices.
The detective determined Beaulieu used a significant portion of money the man gave him for the sunroom for personal expenses.
The California man never received the sunroom materials or a refund. The man had to purchase a completely separate sunroom because he had deconstructed a portion of his home in anticipation of receiving building materials from Beaulieu.
The detective noted that the bank account for Affordable Sunrooms has been closed, and the business is no longer in existence.