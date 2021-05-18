EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will be required to pay at least $1,000 a month for a $156,626 restitution bill for embezzling from her former Eau Claire employer over a five-year period.
Sarah S. Girard, 39, 1631 Willow Creek Parkway, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony and misdemeanor counts of theft in a business setting.
Harless fined Girard $453 for the misdemeanor charge.
As part of a 10-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Girard pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 200 hours of community service, pays the restitution, maintains full-time employment and has no contact with Don's Sheet Metal.
The agreement will be vacated if Girard fails to pay the entire $156,626 restitution bill in 10 years or fails to make five total minimum payments on time.
The agreement could end in as few as three years if Girard can pay the entire restitution bill.
According to the criminal complaint:
The owner of Don’s Sheet Metal, 306 Elm St., told police in February 2019 that Girard was his former office manager from 2013 until she quit on Dec. 31, 2018. The owner said Girard also handled the accounts for White Fence Co.
The owner hired a bookkeeping company after Girard left to review the business’ books. The bookkeeping company advised him that a lot of money was going out to Girard in the form of checks.
The owner said he confronted Girard, who said she was trying to get out of her marriage and wanted to show she had more income than she actually had. She offered to pay back the money.
The owner said he wanted to give Girard a chance to pay back the money in six months before pressing charges.
In October 2019, the owner told police Girard had paid back $19,000, but stopped making payments the prior month. Girard told the owner her assets were frozen until her divorce was finalized and her ex-husband would pay the remaining debt. The owner told police he did not believe Girard intended to make any more payments.
Girard admitted that she “used” the Don’s Sheet Metal account.
Police reviewed texts Girard had sent to the owner.
“I should have never done anything with the account. I can only try to make things better, if allowed. I only have an additional $10,000,” she said.
“I can give that to you to at least show good faith,” Girard said. “I can do monthly payments or refinancing for a lump sum.”
After a review of the books for Don’s Sheet Metal, it was determined Girard took $114,397 from the company.