MADISON — Ellen Anderson, a former assistant district attorney in Eau Claire County, was appointed Friday by Gov. Tony Evers as Rusk County's new district attorney.
Anderson will replace Annette Barna, who was elected as Rusk County judge. Anderson will serve the remainder of Barna's unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
“Ellen Anderson’s career both inside and outside the courtroom has given her a breadth of experience that will make her an exceptional district attorney,” Evers said. “She understands how and why people become involved in the criminal justice system and will collaborate with partners in the legal system and the community to ensure her work contributes to a safer, fairer Rusk County.”
Anderson has spent the past 12 years as a prosecutor in western Wisconsin. Besides working in Eau Claire County, Anderson spent time in district attorney offices in Clark, La Crosse and Rusk counties.
Her caseload has concentrated on sensitive crimes, and she has extensive experience with treatment courts. Prior to her legal career, she worked in a variety of human service-related positions, which included coordinating a sexual assault resource center for a five-county region in Minnesota, providing services to at-risk children and families, working as a case manager, and teaching high school social studies.
“Ellen is an exceptional choice for Rusk County district attorney,” Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow said. “She is intelligent, hardworking, dedicated, innovative, and thoughtful. Ellen’s dedication to justice and public service is proven by her nearly 12 years’ experience serving west-central Wisconsin as a prosecutor. Her colleagues and law enforcement respect and support her. She will be a great leader.”
Anderson is a graduate of UW–Madison, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and the UW-Madison Law School. She is committed to helping her community in both her professional and personal life, having provided trainings for law enforcement, volunteered for numerous organizations, and served as a foster parent.
“I am honored by Gov. Evers’ appointment to serve as Rusk County district attorney,” Anderson said. “I will use all of my professional and personal experience to work to achieve just outcomes and to enhance the safety, health, and well-being of Rusk County residents.”