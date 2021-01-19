ALTOONA — Turning an inactive landfill into a city park and using a couple of vacant lots around it for infill development is being explored by the city.
Altoona is getting help from a UW-Madison student to develop a concept design on how the landfill could be repurposed as a park serving the Windsor Forest neighborhood.
“We’re really excited we get to work with a student in this way,” said Joshua Clements, Altoona city planner.
Through a UW-Madison alumni update, Clements heard of a program that has senior undergraduates apply what they've learned to aid a city by helping to design a public project. Altoona applied and was awarded the services of landscape architecture student Colin Thomasgard, who will create a concept design for reusing the landfill property as his capstone course project.
He began by researching the property, touring it and learning more about the community through visits in the fall. Following a public engagement portion of the project, he will be required to submit concepts to Altoona this spring. After Thomasgard turns in his work, it will be up to the City Council to decide whether it would pursue the park idea further.
What can be done?
Located on Altoona's south side, the landfill has been closed since 1983, according to a sign at the city-owned property. Elevation maps indicate land where buried garbage resides is somewhat sunken, Clements said, while land bordering it is fairly level. Encircling the property is a border of trees and beyond that is the Windsor Forest neighborhood.
The neighborhood and landfill are both located south of U.S. 12 — a busy four-lane highway that acts as a barrier between Windsor Forest and the rest of Altoona where most of the city's parks are located. While there is one city park south of U.S. 12 already, Fairway Park, it is located about a mile away from homes in Windsor Forest, Clements noted.
Building on the old landfill is not expected to be possible.
“We’ve considered that to be a no-go zone,” Clements said. “By and large we can’t do anything there.”
The city might be able to put walking trails there, he said, adding that its clear people already use the site for walking, as seen by worn pathways seen at the site.
But surrounding the buried refuse there is still vacant land that might be usable for building or placing park amenities like a playground.
The city estimates there's about 6 acres that could be developed, but Altoona is consulting with the state Department of Natural Resources to see what is possible there.
Altoona owns most of that property, except for about 2½ acres owned by Finley Engineering behind the company's building. Altoona has been in talks with the business about buying the land, Clements said. Whether the city would make an offer and for how much would depend on what the DNR says could be built there.
Neighborhood opinions
To get the opinions of those living closest to the properties, the city sent out a survey last month to about 180 addresses. A series of online meetings and tours of the site also are happening to solicit ideas on what residents think should be done with the landfill site and land adjacent to it.
The first online meeting at noon Tuesday attracted a half-dozen attendees.
A recent arrival to Windsor Forest, Bernie Allen has lived in the neighborhood since summer.
“We like it,” he said. “Part of the reason is it’s so quiet here.”
Allen’s preference is the land would remain undeveloped, but said he’d also be OK with walking trails and natural space.
One thing he would not want to see, though, is new apartment buildings, he said, adding that there already seem to be plenty of those being built in Altoona right now.
Carole Spenser asked the city to do what it can to keep as many mature trees as possible at the site.
“Part of the ambiance of the neighborhood is the naturalness of it,” she said.
Aside from their obvious connection to the Windsor Forest name, the trees also help dampen the sound of traffic on U.S. 12 from reaching the homes in the neighborhood.
When Clements asked meeting attendees to brainstorm ideas for a potential use of the land, Councilman Dale Stuber suggested a dog park as a possibility.
The idea didn’t go over very well with Windsor Forest residents at the meeting who were worried a dog park would fence off the land to prevent other recreational uses. Establishing a dog park there also could attract people from outside Altoona to an area that is primarily envisioned for the neighborhood’s use, resident Paul Kuchta said.
“I’d be more than happy to see walking trails where people can walk their dogs on leashes,” he added.
Stuber acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns and walked back his dog park suggestion. The councilman thanked residents for attending the meeting and said he appreciated the opportunity to hear their thoughts in the very preliminary stage of envisioning a new public space.
Tuesday’s mid-day meeting held over Zoom was just the first out of three planned input sessions. The next ones will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and then 8 a.m. on Jan. 28. In addition to those online meetings, the city hosted one tour of the site for neighborhood residents last weekend and will do another at noon today.
For more information on those meetings, go to the city's website at www.ci.altoona.wi.us/events.phtml.