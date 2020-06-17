CHIPPEWA FALLS — A priest who worked at McDonell High School has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child at the school.
Charles J. Richmond, 30, of Viroqua was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. A “repeated sexual assault of the same child” means there are at least three separate incidents of first- or second-degree sexual assault.
Richmond is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court today before Judge Steve Cray.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year of high school, before she turned 16.
The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said Richmond was “very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back, and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give him hugs.
The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, who admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact” by touching the victim’s butt.
Cathy Greenseth, director of public relations for McDonell Area Catholic Schools, said Richmond left the school “at least three years ago.”
“When he was first ordained, he was here for two years,” Greenseth said. “He left (as part of) a normal rotation.”
Greenseth stressed that all faculty and staff are required to pass a background check before working in the school.
“Everyone passes their safe environment test,” she said. “It’s given to every employee in the La Crosse diocese. No. 1 for our students and staff is safety.”