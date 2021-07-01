LAKE HALLIE — Mike Lawrence has led more than 40 mission trips to build houses for poor people in other countries.
The missions have taken the former Eau Claire builder to Haiti, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic over the past 13 years.
Despite the obvious positive impact of his efforts, people back home often would ask him why he didn’t devote his energy to helping people in need in the Chippewa Valley.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most international travel last spring, Lawrence seized the opportunity to share his talents with people in his own backyard. His idea was to build a tiny home village for the homeless in Eau Claire or Altoona, but the search for a perfect site proved challenging.
Then one day this February he was driving along Highway OO in Lake Hallie and noticed the Northwoods Motel, comprised of a bunch of small cabins around a central building. Though it wasn’t for sale, the property piqued Lawrence’s interest, so he stopped and asked the owner about the possibility of buying the motel.
After a night of reflection, the owner agreed, leading to the birth of what is now known as The Hub.
The facility, which opened April 26, offers temporary transitional shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness while they work with a case manager to help them move forward in life.
It is a merger of Lawrence’s quest to provide housing for the homeless and the dream of former Chippewa County homeless services coordinator Becky Piper to provide case management services to the same population. After meeting in early 2020, Lawrence and Piper spent much of the ensuing year seeking a site for a facility to fulfill their complementary visions before stumbling upon the former Northwoods Motel at 1749 Highway OO.
“This is perfect. We could never have built what we have here,” Lawrence said Thursday, surveying the resort-like cluster of 14 individual housing units, each capable of housing two people, that originally served as officers’ barracks at Fort McCoy.
Lawrence, who once owned his own construction company and has built more than 100 houses in Eau Claire, leads a core crew of six volunteers who are working to refurbish the units by installing new roofs, adding vinyl siding, laying down vinyl floor planks, upgrading electrical systems, tiling showers and painting walls. Several churches and individuals are also contributing their time to the major spruce-up project, and a few local companies have donated materials or offered discounts.
As a sign that the facility filled a needed gap in the region’s homeless services, The Hub is already full and has a waiting list of people hoping to get in.
While several agencies have reported that homelessness already is on the rise in the Chippewa Valley, Piper said she expects the problem to “blow wide open soon” with the upcoming expiration of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide moratorium on evictions in cases of nonpayment where the tenant has lost income due to the pandemic.
The CDC, which has extended its moratorium multiple times, recently said the final extension would end July 31.
As director of The Hub, Piper moved her family into the onsite building that also serves as the office. It’s a transition she was happy to make to help people in need.
“We’re just everyday ordinary people doing what we can to help people struggling with homelessness,” said Piper, sporting a T-shirt with the words “Be a Good Human” on the front.
The Hub targets the segment of the homeless population who have their mental health under control, do not have current addiction issues and have a job or other source of steady income but still need assistance linking with resources in the community.
“We’re meeting people where they’re at while also helping meet their needs and offering them a place to stay,” Piper said. “Our goal is basically to offer a support system.”
Tenants typically live paycheck to paycheck or don’t earn adequate income to build up enough in savings to pay for a security deposit on an apartment or down payment on a house.
As a result, Piper said, they have no margin for error and are forced to double up with family, sleep in their vehicle, camp or survive on the street if they face an unexpected expense such as a car breakdown or medical crisis.
“This is for people who are out of crisis mode and working to get back on their feet,” Piper said. “Everybody is in forward motion here, and that’s the key.”
The facility requires tenants to pay a weekly rate of at least $100 — the amount varies based on the size of units — and follow rules about avoiding police contact and being a good neighbor. The intent is to provide shelter for up to six months.
“Prescreening tenants is important because by the time people get here they want quiet, not chaos, because they’re working so hard to get ahead,” Piper said, noting that the facility also can help clients develop a positive rental history and references for future landlords.
The central Lake Hallie location is ideal, Piper added, for a nonprofit organization that intends to serve people in the area around Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona.
Considering the team of individuals who have devoted time and money to buy, renovate and maintain the facility, Piper called it a community-driven project.
For Lawrence, who took a break Thursday morning from pounding nails and re-siding one of the units to give a brief tour, the project is clearly a labor of love.
“Isn’t that beautiful?” he asked, pointing to a volunteer installing gray tile in a shower.
“This will give somebody a nice, warm place to stay,” he said a moment later while showing off another unit undergoing a face-lift.
Lawrence, who also owns rental properties and does work for a concrete company, choked up as he reflected on his decision to financially support the project.
“It’s all God’s money,” Lawrence said. “If people only realized they’re only on this earth for such a short time and they’re not going to take it with ‘em. If you can help just one person, it’s worth it.”
Jeff White, an Eau Claire man who has joined Lawrence on several of the house-building mission trips, said he was happy to shift gears and volunteer to help to fill a need in the Chippewa Valley.
“I’ve always had a heart for the down people,” White said. “I think we can work with these people and get them moved on into society where they’re paying taxes instead of being a burden.”
Lawrence’s girlfriend, Sandy Hrudka, another member of the core team of volunteers, also said she’s all in on the project.
“I love working here. I just love it,” said Hrudka, sporting a “Live Generously” T-shirt. “This is what we want to do.”