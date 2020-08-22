An event in support of the Second Amendment drew about 75 Chippewa Valley residents and a former president of the National Rifle Association at the Westgate Sportsman Club in Eau Claire Saturday.
David Keene, a Wisconsin native and longtime conservative political consultant, was president of the NRA from 2011 to 2013.
At the Eau Claire event, Keene spoke about his tenure during former President Barack Obama’s administration and criticized the firearms stance of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.
“I thought we were in quite a battle,” Keene said of Obama’s presidency. “It turns out to be a skirmish compared to what we’re facing now … We have a political party with a presidential nominee who has vowed to do whatever necessary to gut the Second Amendment.”
Biden’s platform on guns includes banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines’ ending online sales of firearms and ammunition; require background checks for all gun sales; and prohibiting people from buying more than one firearm per month, among other policies, according to Biden’s website.
Keene, a veteran political advocate for gun rights, worked on political campaigns for Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bob Dole and Mitt Romney, and was head of the American Conservative Union until 2011, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2013 as his traditional two-year term as NRA president was coming to a close.
Keene wasn’t the only person to speak at the event, dubbed the Second Amendment Freedom Celebration. Organized by Road 2 Freedom, a Chippewa Valley-based nonprofit Motorcyclists’ Rights Organization, the event is an open forum for residents to support the Second Amendment, said Road 2 Freedom founder Andrew Klevgard.
“The American people need a way to stand up for their rights,” Klevgard said of the event.
Road 2 Freedom member Mark Dickinsen, who Klevgard credited as the event’s organizer, said he wanted to hold an event to salute the Second Amendment. A similar event last year drew about 20 motorcycle riders, and this year’s event drew about three times as many, Klevgard said.
Both Klevgard and Dickinsen said the two-day event, which began Friday, isn’t intended to be political, and that the group accepted any politician, advocate or person who wanted to speak at the event.
“The idea behind the event is to build unity for everyone,” Dickinsen said.
Earlier Saturday, the group held a salute to the Second Amendment at the Buckhorn Tavern in Augusta, as well as the dedication of a stairway sculpture and an NRA flag at The Rockpile II, a monument built by Vietnam War veteran and former state Sen. Dave Zien at his town of Wheaton home.
Derrick Van Orden of Hager City, a Republican military veteran running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in the state’s 3rd District, praised the turnout at the event, calling the state of Wisconsin a “lynchpin” for President Donald Trump’s reelection bid in the November election: “This is yet another example of how important Wisconsin is to the 2020 election.”