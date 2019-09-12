Suzy Favor Hamilton, former Olympic athlete and Stevens Point native, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 42.
A key to dealing with that diagnosis? Overcoming shame, the UW-Madison graduate told a crowd of about 250 people Thursday night at Mayo Clinic Health System auditorium in Eau Claire.
Favor Hamilton, 51, is an author, public speaker and former darling of the runners’ world. After retiring from running professionally, she re-entered the public eye in in 2012 when she was outed as a Las Vegas escort.
Backlash was swift. The Big Ten conference stripped her name from their Female Athlete of the Year title. Former friends and coaches wouldn’t acknowledge her in passing, Favor Hamilton said.
But years later, she’s written a memoir, made peace with her bipolar disorder diagnosis and now educates people about mental health, Favor Hamilton said in an hour-long talk, this year’s installment in the hospital’s annual Imagine Lecture series.
Favor Hamilton knew she had a talent for running in fifth grade, she said. Through high school and college, her star continued to rise.
While a student at UW-Madison, Favor Hamilton won a record nine NCAA titles. While competing professionally, she won seven USA National titles and competed at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics.
Underneath the success, Favor Hamilton said, she was struggling to stay afloat.
Her older brother also struggled with bipolar disorder, but her successful athletic career became a way to deal with the pain.
“In college I won every race,” she remembered. “I became the hero of the family … I felt if I could run fast, I could bring great attention, make my family really happy and forget about what was happening with my brother.”
While gearing up for international competition, “the pressure was enormous,” Favor Hamilton said.
Her older brother died by suicide at 37 years old in 1999, and she was still struggling with symptoms of undiagnosed bipolar disorder herself.
“I was at the starting line at the (2000 Summer) Olympics. I remember a camera right in my face, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I have to win this race,’” she said. “When the gun went off, I remember thinking, ‘This is the last place I want to be in the world right now.”
Favor Hamilton led that race until the final 200 yards, when other runners began to pass her.
Knowing her chance at the gold medal was gone, she deliberately tripped.
“I remember to this day, my cheek on the track surface and thinking to myself, ‘You’re the biggest idiot in the whole world,” she said.
After the 2000 Olympics, Favor Hamilton and her husband moved to New Glarus. She began training again, aiming for the 2004 Olympics but was injured and eventually stopped running professionally.
After the birth of her daughter − “the best decision of her life,” she said − a doctor diagnosed Favor Hamilton with postpartum depression. But the antidepressant drug she was prescribed, Zoloft, intensified some of her bipolar disorder symptoms, she said.
“Zoloft and bipolar (disorder) don’t always go well together,” Favor Hamilton said. “All of a sudden, things were really starting to change. I started to spend an enormous amount of money … acting with erratic behavior, becoming delusional.”
Another symptom was hypersexuality, leading to her “secret life” in Las Vegas as an escort, she said: “To this day, it’s all a blur. So I know now I was incredibly ill. But it’s still hard to imagine.”
A tabloid outed Favor Hamilton as an escort in 2012, and the year that followed was the hardest of her life, she said. Media outlets worldwide picked up the story, friends stopped speaking to her and she began self-medicating with alcohol.
But therapy, medical treatment and support from her husband and family helped her heal. In 2015 she published a memoir, “Fast Girl: A Life Spent Running From Madness,” that hit the New York Times best-seller list.
Facing your flaws and staying sober are crucial to healing, Favor Hamilton said.
“Don’t run from your mistakes,” she said. “If you can go to that pain, analyze it, figure out why.”
She urged people with bipolar disorder to reach out for help, and asked other people to end a stigma around mental health struggles.
“I think it’s really incredible if you can speak up in a smaller community,” Favor Hamilton said. “You’ll see true friends will start to want to be in your life, because they can relate.”
The Imagine Lecture series at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire presents a lecture once per year.
The series is inspired by Dr. David Winter, a Mayo Clinic radiologist who died of cancer in 2010 at the age of 47, said Dr. Terry Borman, retired former medical director at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.
Favor Hamilton’s appearance Thursday marks the ninth year of the series.