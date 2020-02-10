Chad Hoyord fondly remembers how former Eau Claire Police Chief Pat McNally offered a memorable experience for one of his family members.
Hoyord, who is now deputy chief of the patrol division for the Eau Claire Police Department, was a young officer when his wife’s grandfather, who was in a wheelchair, had always wanted to go for a ride in a squad car.
“I asked Chief McNally if this is something we could do. And Chief McNally made that happen,” Hoyord said. “That was really cool.”
McNally, 71, of Eau Claire, died of pancreatic cancer Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
McNally worked for the Eau Claire Police Department from 1973 to 2003.
He was police chief from Nov. 10, 1998, to July 1, 2003.
Hoyord always remembers McNally’s pleasant demeanor.
“He always had a smile on his face,” Hoyord said.
Mark Pieper, who has been with the Police Department since 2001, said his family has come full circle with McNally.
“Pat hired me and my grandpa actually hired Pat in 1973,” Pieper said.
Piper’s grandfather, Don Johnson, was Eau Claire’s police chief in the 1970s.
“My family has known the McNallys for years,” Pieper said.
Pieper is grateful to McNally for hiring him. He was a police officer in the western U.S. and wanted to return to Eau Claire, Pieper said.
“Pat knew what my career goals were,” Pieper said. “And he made me an offer.”
“Well respected are the words I would use to describe him,” Pieper said of McNally. “He was just a good man.”
Pieper was happy he was able to see McNally recently. McNally dropped by the Police Department within the past two weeks to drop off some police memorabilia.
“He told me he had cancer,” Pieper said. “It was nice that he could come down here.”
City Manager Dale Peters knew McNally for nearly 15 years while McNally was assistant police chief and police chief.
“Pat was a gentle leader, always seeking consensus from those he worked with. Pat contributed to building the excellent Police Department we have today,” Peters said.
“Pat was a kind and likable individual with a quiet and gentle presence that could calm any situation,” Peters said. “He will be missed.”
Golf was one of McNally’s passions and both Pieper and Hoyord had the opportunity to play with him a few times.
“That’s how I met Pat’s son (Kyle),” Pieper said.
“He was very competitive,” Hoyord said of McNally. “He loved to play golf. It was a lot of laughs when we were out there.”
Funeral services for McNally will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Newman Parish at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., and an hour prior to the services at Newman Parish.
Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Durand.