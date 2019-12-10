A former Durand-Arkansaw school teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to having an improper relationship with a 14-year-old student, where she allegedly sent topless photos and video to the juvenile.
Sarah E. Heskin, 24, 424 ½ E. Galloway St., Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Pepin County Court. She was originally charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.
Heskin will be sentenced Feb. 11. Judge Thomas Clark ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred in February in Durand. Police chief Stanley Ridgeway investigated the case after a school official learned from a couple of students that “claimed there was an inappropriate relationship going on between the victim and Ms. Sarah Heskin.”
The complaint avoids identifying the gender of the victim, and court documents aren’t releasing the initials of the victim to protect that person’s privacy.
The officer met with the victim and asked about the relationship with Heskin. The juvenile said Heskin has given a hug before.
“When pushed further on the topic of physical behavior and/or any inappropriate behavior, the victim admitted that she/he has tried to kiss Ms. Heskin once and she got upset with her/him. The victim claimed that there had been no social media messages exchanged between herself/himself and Ms. Heskin.”
When Ridgeway interviewed Heskin, she admitted to having contact with the victim on Instagram and giving the juvenile advice. She acknowledged the victim attempted to hug her in the past, but she pushed the student away.
After being pressed further, Heskin admitted they had kissed, and admitted she had sent photos of herself to the victim. There were two or three photos she sent of herself from her bed. She admitted that “in the video, she was naked on the upper half.” Heskin acknowledged she was aware the victim was 14 years old. She claimed she was intoxicated when she sent the pictures and video.
She added that nothing has happened outside of school.
Heskin admitted she set up secret Instagram accounts between her and the victim to conceal their communications.
Heskin cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family.