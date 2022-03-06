ALTOONA — Life was so much simpler — and safer — three years ago when Dariia Onyshchenko was an exchange student at Altoona High School.
Now back in her home country of Ukraine, the normally joyful, energetic college student is spending her days hiding in a basement in hopes of avoiding Russian bombs.
Onyshchenko’s Altoona host parents for the 2018-19 school year, Mark and and Tammy Renderman, have been in contact with her daily since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
“We definitely are worried about her,” said Mark Renderman, Altoona’s fire chief. “She was a really good girl and a hard worker when she was here. She really molded in well with our family.”
Tammy Renderman added, “On the night of the invasion, I couldn’t sleep for hours until I heard from her.”
As for Onyshchenko, now 20, her life has been turned upside down by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into neighboring Ukraine.
When her university in Kyiv closed as a result of the invasion, Onyshchenko sent a stressed-out audio message to Kim Butnick, her former English and drama teacher at Altoona High School, explaining that the bomb shelter below her dorm was full, so she had to flee the city. She sought shelter in the basement of a house on the outskirts of Kyiv with her father, brother-in-law and sister, who is nine months pregnant.
“That kind of broke everybody’s heart,” Butnick said of the audio message that she was touched to receive. “I was just sick, and felt helpless. I don’t know what I can do to help. I try and reach out every other day.”
Like the Rendermans, Butnick has been following news of the war in Ukraine with an unusual level of personal concern. As of late last week, Onyshchenko told Butnick the Russian bombing was still about 20 miles from where she was staying.
“The war has impacted every person in Ukraine and me and my family are no exception,” Onyshchenko told the Leader-Telegram by text message. “There were bombings and shelling in our city and a direct bombing of a civilian house by my dormitory. ... The constant bombings of civilians are a nightmare, and we are always stressed.”
Adding to the tension are questions about the welfare of other family members in a part of southern Ukraine now occupied by Russian troops, who reportedly have mined the city where they are staying.
“We fear for the lives of our loved ones,” Onyshchenko said.
She said family members try to get outside for a little fresh air every day, but mostly stay in the basement, as bombing was heard Friday close to the place they are staying. The two dogs and cat sharing the basement with them provide some comfort at an incredibly difficult time.
They begin every day by contacting family, friends and co-workers to see if they’re OK.
“Not getting replies from my relatives is a nightmare I wouldn’t wish upon anybody,” Onyshchenko said. “No one can say they’re safe in these times, so alive is considered as ‘safe’ now.”
She said every day brings dozens of horrors, including media reports about civilian casualties, but added that little is more alarming than people believing misinformation.
“The scariest thing is seeing people from Russia and other countries saying that ‘there is no war’ and that ‘if there is, we deserved it.’ Not me, nor any Ukrainian I know have ever harmed anybody or done anything to provoke this war,” Onyshchenko said. “To hear people brush it all off, brush off all of the deaths and cities turned to dust, is the scariest thing that is happening.”
Despite widespread news reports about Russia seemingly gearing up for an invasion — and Onyshchenko going through bombing drills at school — Mark Renderman said he got the impression that Onyshchenko and her family were worried but didn’t really think their country would be attacked until it happened.
Indeed, Onyshchenko, whose mother is Russian, said she couldn’t believe it when she first heard at about 5 a.m. Feb. 24 that the invasion had begun.
“And then I heard bombs outside my dormitory window and it became painfully apparent,” she said. “Russia starting a war felt like a knife in the back. My whole world shattered to pieces. I don’t feel fear towards Russia — the same attitude you can see from the heroic acts of our brave people.
“I am infuriated that they are bombing our cities, civilian homes, that they are killing our women and children, bombing our kindergartens, schools, hospitals, orphanages. I try to do all I can to help our army and our people to beat the enemy and for this war to come to an end.”
Onyshchenko’s hope is that Russian troops somehow leave her country.
“I want to be able to see the rest of my family, my friends and my city again,” she said. “I want to see smiles on people’s faces, their peace and their freedom.”
Through it all, Onyshchenko takes solace from knowing her host family, teachers and friends in the Chippewa Valley care about her.
“I am beyond grateful for every word of support I get from the people of Wisconsin,” she said. “You can live through anything when you know there are people who love you and support you. Some of them say that the things they do are too little. But we live in a time when little things can make the most difference.”
Her suggestion for people who want to do more to help besieged Ukrainians is to donate to groups providing assistance to Ukraine’s army or humanitarian aid to its citizens.