Heather Kretz’s first interaction with Albert Colom entailed an informal dinner with enrollment consultants on Aug. 27, 2018. Before Kretz dropped Colom off after the meal, he had one question: Would she get in the way of his plans for UW-Eau Claire?
The question took her by surprise, but Kretz said she planned to support him and looked forward to working together. The next day, Kretz had her first formal meeting with Colom, who was beginning his new role as UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment management. Kretz, then the admissions director, expected a collegial conversation that would help them know each other better. Instead, Kretz said Colom questioned her competence and called her 17 years of admissions experience “worthless.”
From that point forward, Kretz and several of her colleagues found that the workplace under Colom deteriorated. They felt the work environment eventually grew toxic and resulted in the resignation of five UW-Eau Claire admissions staff in January 2019 and an advising employee resigning and filing an official complaint earlier this year.
According to the former staff members, Colom led a divisive culture of fear and bullying that valued personal loyalty above all else. He outwardly praised co-workers but humiliated them behind closed doors.
The staff members expressed fear and discomfort sharing their experiences but said they decided to speak publicly in hopes of preventing similar occurrences from happening in the future.
Discrimination complaint
Angie Swenson-Holzinger stopped at a Kwik Trip in early January this year on her way to work. An employee told her to have a good day and the normally stoic Swenson-Holzinger nearly broke down thinking about the several meetings she had scheduled with Colom.
That interaction crystallized her decision to resign, something she had considered for months. Swenson-Holzinger, a former associate director of advising, submitted her resignation Jan. 16 and filed a formal complaint against Colom on Feb. 3, her last day as a university employee.
The complaint alleges gender-based workplace discrimination. Swenson-Holzinger wrote she was “spoken to with a pattern of disdain and treated as if I was not competent.” The complaint also alleges that Swenson-Holzinger never heard Colom criticize male campus leaders but he “regularly disparaged other female leaders on campus.”
Swenson-Holzinger said several employees told her that if she filed an official complaint she must be willing to never work at UW-Eau Claire again. Swenson-Holzinger called that frightening to hear but said it strengthened her resolve to ultimately file a complaint.
Chancellor James Schmidt said during a Feb. 11 University Senate meeting that an investigation into Swenson-Holzinger’s complaint will be handled by UW-Shared Services. In an email Monday, Mark Pitsch, UW System director of media relations, said the investigation has begun, adding that “there is no typical time frame.”
A Leader-Telegram request Monday to interview Colom or Schmidt was referred to Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations. Rindo said Schmidt’s comments at a University Senate meeting Feb. 11 will be the chancellor’s only public statement on the topic for the time being.
Rindo said Colom remains on campus while the investigation takes its course. Rindo said he was not aware if Colom has had conversations with Schmidt or other senior officials since the complaint was filed.
Rindo declined to comment on specific incidents regarding Colom, saying the university does not publicly discuss personnel matters. He reiterated that the university takes these kinds of complaints seriously and refers them to appropriate entities to ensure due process takes place.
Toxic workplace
Swenson-Holzinger said she first met Colom in February 2019. As she explained an initiative focused on attracting foster students, Colom interrupted and said it was a nice project but would not help her rise the ranks at the university.
That told Swenson-Holzinger “a lot about what I needed to know about the kind of person he was and what he valued,” she said.
Swenson-Holzinger directly reported to Colom for about seven months beginning in June 2019 and said she only lasted that long because she wanted to protect the rest of the advising employees.
“This was my thought process: ‘I can get through it, I’ll just keep my head low,’ until it was clear that I couldn’t, that it was toxic beyond just getting through it,” Swenson-Holzinger said.
Swenson-Holzinger told her partner that her interactions with Colom felt like a verbally abusive relationship. When she returned home after work, Swenson-Holzinger often couldn’t answer questions about how her day went because she didn’t want to relive the degrading experiences.
Plans without compromise
Colom’s position was created in 2018 following comprehensive restructuring to better meet long-term recruitment and retention challenges. He oversees several divisions, including admissions, the advising, retention and career center, athletics, Blugold Central, recreation and sport operations and housing and residence life.
Kia Lee worked as an admissions outreach coordinator for about nine years before resigning in January 2019. She was part of the hiring committee for Colom’s position and said he was a strong candidate who gave impressive answers during interviews.
In a cover letter provided to the Leader-Telegram, Colom outlined his past accomplishments and goals for UW-Eau Claire.
“When I consider the depth and breadth of my experience, the achievement of which I am most proud is bringing together diverse teams across the university,” Colom wrote. “... I believe I have what it takes to make profound, positive and meaningful contributions.”
The former employees said Colom possessed exciting ideas but was unwilling to compromise or hear feedback. Colom often became angry at others when they asked questions or suggested changes.
Heather Pearson said Colom often gave busywork to keep employees distracted so they couldn’t question him. Pearson, former associate director of admissions who resigned in January 2019 after 18 years at the university, said her interactions with Colom were “very dismissive” and often entailed him repeatedly interrupting her.
Several people described Colom’s management style as chaotic, paranoid, intimidating and belittling. He complimented someone’s work one day and told that person to start looking for a new job the following day.
After meetings with staff or faculty, Colom regularly used vulgarity to question other employees’ value.
“He would meet with someone and then afterwards ask me to stay and be like, ‘I think that person’s useless, don’t you?’” Kretz said.
Kretz said it was apparent from the beginning that Colom would “present a pretty toxic work environment and relationship.”
Shocked and perplexed by Colom’s initial behavior, Kretz met with Schmidt on Sep. 12, 2018, to express her concerns and ask if she was still the right fit for her role.
Schmidt assured Kretz that she had his support.
“He was over the top gushing about accomplishments,” Kretz said. “He even said, ‘You’re one of the most capable people I know.’ That is a direct quote.”
(Rindo said he could not comment on specific meetings he wasn’t part of, but he said the chancellor meets with university employees every day).
Kretz left that meeting with enthusiasm and helped her team implement Colom’s new plans. That positive feeling quickly dissipated, though. As employees scrambled to implement Colom’s time-consuming, sometimes unattainable initiatives, morale began to decline.
Pearson was most concerned about Kretz, who often appeared demoralized at the end of days consumed by meetings with Colom.
Kretz, normally an outgoing, upbeat person, said she turned inward while attempting to bear the struggle of her job.
“Normally there’s lots of laughter and joy and excitement about what we do, and I think there was this protection, this curling in on oneself to protect yourself,” Kretz said.
Colom’s demeaning behavior occasionally occurred in more public settings. Lee remembered a senior staff meeting when Colom repeatedly referred to Kretz as “Miss Bossypants.”
“I never in my life thought that someone in that leadership role would be so unprofessional in that setting,” Lee said.
After becoming aware of some of Colom’s behavior, Lee said she and other staffers eventually planned different ways to ensure Kretz was alone with Colom as little as possible.
“If you were the friend of someone in an abusive relationship, (these were) steps you would take,” Lee said.
Similar stories
As the fall semester continued, Pearson reached out to Colom’s former colleagues. John Yancey reported to Colom while working with him in enrollment services at the University of North Florida from July 2014 to January 2015 and dealt with similar challenges.
Yancey outlined to Pearson how Colom “bullied people and worked to create a hostile work environment,” he said.
Yancey initially believed Colom was gregarious, intelligent and had a strong vision for the university, but that perception changed over time.
“The deeper you got into it, you realized that whether or not he really had that knowledge is a coin toss, but what he did have is paranoia and this mindset of getting rid of people,” Yancey said. “He was a bully. He is a bully. That’s my interpretation.”
Yancey concluded he couldn’t work with Colom anymore and offered to tender his resignation before eventually accepting an assignment to a different department.
Yancey believes Colom’s behavior has continued in part because different institutions don’t know as much about him and the previous universities want to move on without looking back.
Yancey said some people fired by Colom didn’t want to relive painful experiences.
“They had gotten over it, to some extent, and they weren’t willing to dig that back up,” Yancey said.
Kretz agreed and said some employees have kept the reason for their resignations private for fears of retaliation.
“A lot of people didn’t want to give their statement because they either didn’t want to go back to that dark place and relive it or they had fear of retribution or there’s emotional trauma that comes with it,” Kretz said.
Breaking point
After repeatedly hearing from Colom that he and Schmidt believed she wasn’t right for the job, Kretz eventually met with Schmidt Jan. 4, 2019. After being reassured of her employment status a few months prior, Kretz asked the chancellor what caused such a quick, significant change of his opinion.
Schmidt said he was willing to take Colom at his word that Kretz didn’t support Colom’s vision for the university, which she said was false. When Kretz asked what else she could do to keep her job, Schmidt said he needed to support Colom and was sorry it wasn’t going to work out for her.
Kretz said she then presented Schmidt a folder with statements from several of Colom’s former co-workers documenting similar patterns of behavior that she experienced. According to Kretz, Schmidt replied that he would not read the letters.
Kretz decided she had to resign after that shocking, disheartening conversation.
“When I knew that our university’s leadership could condone this behavior or refuse to accept information to even look into (it), that wasn’t an organization I could be a part of,” Kretz said.
Pearson agreed and thinks Schmidt believed Colom’s promises and long-term plans outweighed potential downsides.
“That was the moment where we realized either the chancellor would take the situation seriously and try to find a way to remedy it, or he would support Albert and the things that were happening,” Pearson said.
Pearson eventually concluded she couldn’t work under a chancellor and vice chancellor who “exhibited those characteristics that just didn’t fit with my own morals and ethics.”
When she learned Kretz was resigning, Lee knew she had to leave because she feared how Colom would treat her and other senior admissions staff with Kretz gone. Lee could no longer work to bring students to a campus where she felt unsafe.
“I could not authentically be in my position and recruit students and tell them to come to this wonderful place when staff are not being protected,” Lee said.
Lee said she thought about setting an example for her two children “to stand up against bullies and to fight for what is right.”
The staff members brought in significant portions of the salary and benefits for their families. However, despite fearing for the uncertainty of not having their next jobs in place, the financial perks and their love of working with students, they felt they had to resign under the current working conditions.
“I couldn’t stay and work in that place and still maintain my own integrity,” Pearson said.
When Kretz informed Colom about her resignation Jan. 11, 2019, he was surprised she left without another job lined up. Three days later, she turned in resignation letters from Lee, Pearson and two others, and Colom became angry.
“He tried to act calm, tried to keep it all under cover, and, man, the hatred that came out of his face,” Kretz said. “He said ‘You know statements like this have a (expletive) shelf life, don’t you?’”
Five employees in the same department resigned within a few days of each other, but the only contact from administration occurred when Schmidt sent an email to faculty, staff and students the afternoon of Jan. 14, 2019. He announced the resignations, thanked the departing employees for their work and expressed backing for Colom.
“In the relatively short-time Vice Chancellor Colom has been with us, the university has made significant progress toward creation and implementation of a comprehensive recruitment, enrollment, retention and student success strategy,” Schmidt wrote. “I support this comprehensive approach to enrollment management and believe the university, especially our students, will benefit greatly from it.”
If the investigation finds evidence to support Swenson-Holzinger’s claims, Pearson believes Colom should be removed from the university and that the highest levels of administration be held accountable.
Pearson wrote an email Jan. 21 announcing her resignation. She thanked her co-workers for their dedication and creativity at her dream job.
Pearson ended the email with three sentences: “Who we select as our leaders matters. How they treat people matters. What they do to advance their agenda matters.”