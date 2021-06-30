EAU CLAIRE — It wasn’t until his 170th mission of the Vietnam War that Air Force pilot Dan Doughty’s life came crashing down.
The date was April 2, 1966, and Doughty, then 32, was assigned to take photographs of 13 targets in the southern part of North Vietnam. He considered it a simple “milk run.”
Instead, just as Doughty flew over a ridge at 600 mph to approach the final target of his reconnaissance mission, a suspected new road near the border with Laos, his camouflaged, single-seat RF-101 jet was struck by an anti-aircraft projectile.
“The aircraft kept going for a few seconds, and I thought maybe I would be able to keep flying,” Doughty, a Ladysmith native, recalled in a 2011 interview with the Leader-Telegram.
No such luck.
Suddenly, an explosion rocked the plane, fire broke out and the aircraft lurched upward, buying Doughty precious seconds to push the button that blew the top off the aircraft and then pull the trigger that ejected his seat.
Seconds later, his automatic parachute had deployed and he was floating toward the valley below. Before he hit the ground, North Vietnamese fighters started shooting at him from the ground, putting several bullet holes in the parachute. He was surrounded by dozens of enemy troops within a minute of landing, launching a horrific period stretching nearly seven years that he was kept as a prisoner of war.
Doughty, of the town of Seymour, died Monday in Eau Claire at age 88.
“He is absolutely a war hero,” local veterans advocate and former GOP state Sen. Dave Zien said Wednesday. “He was like a walking icon of veteran pride and prestige.”
Zien said preliminary efforts are underway to recognize Doughty’s service and sacrifice at a Chippewa Valley veterans tribute.
Doughty, who never sought the limelight but was always willing to share his remarkable story when asked, was routinely tortured and half-starved during his 2,508 days of captivity.
In the 2011 interview, he calmly recited examples including being placed on planks on a dirt floor and struck with a rifle butt every time he moved, being beaten with bamboo sticks whenever a U.S. plane flew overhead and being subjected to a rope torture in which his arms were tied behind his back until his elbows touched.
“All I’d say was my name, rank and serial number, of course,” he said, even though he knew his stubbornness would lead to harsher treatment.
A month or so into his confinement, Doughty was taken to a camp prisoners called the “Zoo,” because, in their view, the animals ran loose and the people were in cages.
It was there that Doughty spent two months in solitary confinement, locked in a 6- by 10-foot cell with a 40-watt light bulb suspended from the ceiling. The only other people he saw were interrogators who regularly tried to extract biographical information from him.
Doughty had his first contact with other American prisoners in the camp. Defying a ban on communicating with other prisoners, the Americans whispered between cells and exchanged messages through “rapping,” an alphabet-based code in which prisoners spelled out words by tapping on their cell walls.
“The punishment was really brutal, so we did our best not to get caught,” he said. “But the communication really helped our morale.”
Doughty later was moved to a camp known as “Briar Patch,” where the cells had no electricity and only a tiny bit of natural light. The guards threatened them with war crimes trials and tried to extract war crimes confessions through torture.
Once, when Doughty refused to cooperate, his interrogator said, “I’ll let you sit and think about it.”
Five days later, Doughty, understanding he would be beaten with bamboo sticks if he moved, was still sitting on a concrete stool, his feet swelling up to nearly the size of basketballs. Finally, he laid down on the floor, took a beating and wrote an autobiography.
After 13 months of solitary confinement in which the only occasional cell companions were giant rats, Doughty was moved back to the Zoo, where he got a cellmate and thus had someone to talk to for the next 2½ years. Their beds consisted of wooden pallets on top of some bricks, although they eventually were given a tiny bamboo mat for comfort.
At that point, the prisoners were permitted to write postcards to their families and receive packages, which routinely were pilfered by guards. Doughty later learned he and his family, who didn’t even learn of his fate until two years into his captivity, received only a fraction of the cards and packages they sent each other.
Through all the pain and deprivation, Doughty said he retained his sanity by doing anything he could to keep his mind active and his hope alive.
“I always felt I was going to get out of there,” he said.
Clifton Sorenson, the late longtime Eau Claire County veterans service officer, said in 2011 he was astonished by the sacrifice of Doughty and other POWs.
“It’s a living hell,” said Sorenson, himself a Vietnam-era veteran. “The punishment, torture and deprivation they endured, sometimes for years at a time, is horrendous. It is so hard to believe man’s inhumanity to man.”
Doughty and his fellow prisoners were moved often, with Doughty eventually ending up sharing a cell with 56 other prisoners at the infamous prison nicknamed the “Hanoi Hilton.” It was at the Hanoi Hilton two weeks before his Feb. 12, 1973, release that Doughty met future Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. John McCain for the first time, even though they had been in the same prison for about two years. McCain died in 2018.
Nearly four decades after his release, Doughty acknowledged that his time as a POW still entered his mind every day and that he still occasionally dreamed about being forced to go back, but he insisted he was not tormented by the experience.
Zien called it astonishing that Doughty adjusted so well after six years and 10 months as a POW, saying even “999 of 1,000 veterans cannot comprehend the pain and loneliness and isolation he went through.”
“Col. Doughty was a truly exceptional person who deep down in his heart and soul loved this country,” Zien said.
The physical effects of his time as a POW lingered for some time for Doughty, who weighed 185 pounds when he was taken prisoner and figured he got down to about 115 pounds at one point when his twice daily prison rations were reduced typically to a small portion of rice and some lukewarm broth with bits of pumpkin or cabbage floating in it. He weighed 150 pounds at the time of his release.
As a result of nerve damage from the rope torture, he dealt with numbness in his right arm and no feeling in a thumb and finger for 25 years.
For his sacrifices, wounds and valor as a POW, Doughty was awarded two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts after his return from Vietnam.
He remained in the military for three years and then worked as a charter pilot at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport for 15 years before his retirement.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Doughty, who is survived by his wife of 64 years, Teresa, is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire, with visitation two hours before the service.