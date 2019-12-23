CHIPPEWA FALLS — In the last 40 years, Darven Miller has accomplished a great deal.
The 52-year-old married the love of his life, Lee, and they now have two beautiful daughters and two grandchildren.
The Chippewa Falls man has run the Boston Marathon — not once, but twice.
Those things wouldn’t have been possible had a miracle not taken place on Dec. 13, 1979.
On a shortcut home from school, crossing Duncan Creek near the now Chippewa Falls pool parking lot, Miller fell through the ice into the frigid water.
His friends ran from house to house to get help. In the meantime, his 11-year-old body was submerged.
Chippewa Falls firefighters came to the rescue with a ladder over the water, but it crashed through the ice, and a boat was brought in.
“The most I remember is being trapped,” he said. “I do remember seeing the ladder. After that I don’t remember anything except being trapped.”
Time was ticking.
The boat broke the ice and the workers used hooks to dredge the creek.
Fifty-five minutes after Miller fell through the ice, they hooked his arm and pant leg and pulled his lifeless body from the water.
That’s when he was taken to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. But no one expected him to survive, he said.
His skin was black. He had no pulse.
Dr. Bruno Rahn, the emergency room physician at the time, worked until there was nothing else to be done.
“They were all going out to tell my mom. Then a nurse looked back and I opened my eyes,” Miller said.
He asked for a drink of water.
Gwen Leifheit, 84, an HSHS St. Joseph’s ER nurse in 1979, said she wasn’t working the shift when Miller was brought in, but she remembers the situation.
“It taught all of us that you never give up,” she said. “It was a miracle.”
In the late 1970s, she didn’t know much about cold water drownings and that people could survive that kind of an ordeal, she said.
By all accounts, Miller should not have survived the 55-minute submersion. But the temperature of the water and Miller’s age may have been key factors in his survival, according to scientific journals that prove human physiological responses to preserve life.
“Dr. Rahn must have been tuned into that type of thing,” Leifheit said. “He didn’t ever want to take any credit for it, but I gave him credit for saving a life.”
It’s not lost on Miller, either.
“I always believed, and I still believe that God had a purpose for me and that’s why I’m here,” he said. “I believe we all have a destiny.”
Despite the trauma his body went through, Miller said he has never suffered any lasting effects aside from one hand being a bit larger than the other. He also has no mental hurdles due to the incident.
“I’m not afraid of water at all,” Miller said.
Years after falling through the ice, he became a certified lifeguard and was an instructor for 20 years.
Only once has he had a nightmare that likely stemmed from the incident — when he was 18, he dreamed about being trapped in water.
“I walk by the area and I think, ‘Wow, I could have been gone,’” he said. But he doesn’t get anxious by being around the creek — in sight of the house where he lived at the time.
“Life has been good. I have great family and friends,” he said. “I live life every day like it’s going to be my last.”