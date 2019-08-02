Elmer Duellman’s passion for collecting vintage automobiles ran so deep that he turned his Fountain City home into one of the world’s largest car museums.
Duellman died Monday after a brief illness. He was 79.
A lifelong resident of Fountain City, Duellman grew up poor and had few belongings. At age 10, he started working at his father’s gas station and gained his first experience tinkering with cars.
Before he was old enough to drive, Duellman knew cars like the back of his hand. He also knew, according to a Winona Daily News article from 2012, that he wanted to open a museum someday.
Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum has been visited by thousands of car and toy enthusiasts since it opened in 1994 — boasting hundreds of cars of all shapes, sizes and ages, as well as thousands of antique toys.
Duellman, who ran a salvage yard, and his wife, Bernadette, spent decades growing their private collection before sharing it with the world.
“He started with big cars, and after that was full, he started doing pedal cars and toys, and it just kept progressing,” said Melissa Baker, one of his daughters. “He loved everything he had, and he loved to share it with as many people as he could.”
To Duellman, cars were more than a business, more than a way to get from here to there.
He and Bernadette celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in a 1958 Chevrolet Delray, the same car he proposed in.
Duellman used to work long hours in the salvage yard, but on Sundays when the weather was nice, he and the rest of the family would pile into one of his classic cars and make their way to church.
On the way back, when he felt a touch adventurous or just had time to kill, Duellman would stop at intersections and ask his kids:
“Left? Right? Or straight?”
“Sometimes we drove in a big circle and ended up in the same spot,” Baker said. “And sometimes we would end up somewhere way out there, and Dad would have to figure out how to get us back home.”
When he was alone, Duellman would stomp on the gas pedal and take off in a whirl of dust. His penchant for racing earned him a flurry of traffic tickets and multiple trips to the hospital, though there was no convincing him to consistently follow the speed limit.
“He liked anything that could go fast,” said Eric Duellman, one of his sons. “It had to go fast.”
Duellman’s health began to slip two years ago, when he was diagnosed with cancer. Six months ago, he had to give up driving.
Ralph Schmidt, a longtime friend of Duellman’s and a volunteer at the museum, served as his chauffeur, taking him to haircuts or out for breakfast.
Their friendship began nine years ago, when Schmidt visited the museum for the first time and then called to ask if they needed a volunteer. From then on, he was Duellman’s right-hand
man.
“Elmer always said we spoke the same language, and we just got along,” Schmidt said. “I was with him every day. I really miss him.”
The Duellman family says the museum will remain open as planned, on select dates through mid-October. They will determine the museum’s future during the off-season.