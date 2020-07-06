Eau Claire is opting to keep a fountain dry in a downtown plaza due to lingering public health concerns tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Haymarket Plaza fountain — water spigots embedded in a flat area that people can run through to cool off during the day or see a light show there in evenings — is yet to be turned on this year.
“The concern was the social distancing and bringing a group close together,” city engineer David Solberg said.
The fountain became a popular gathering spot when it debuted last year, but the city has decided to not yet turn it on this year based on guidance from public health officials.
There is no short-term goal for a date to turn the fountain on, Solberg said, but the city will do so when it's declared safer for people to gather there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
”When we feel we’re able to do so safely we will,” he said.
In mid-June, Chippewa Falls officials announced that the splash pad in Irvine Park, which attracts families with children during summertime, will be closed for the year. Public pools in Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire also are not opening this year over COVID-19 concerns.
Eau Claire had been planning to start work on a new fountain this year in Wilson Park, but that project has been delayed until 2021.
“It’s not an urgent project that needed to be done,” Solberg said.
That new fountain was pushed back so it could coincide with nearby projects, namely utility and roadwork on Emery Street and construction of new apartment buildings.
Postponing the fountain project also gives the city some flexibility in its budget to deal with revenue shortfalls linked to the pandemic, including deep drops in recreation programs and parking ramps, Solberg said.