District 1 Eau Claire City Council candidate

Randall DeMars speaks Monday to the Eau Claire City Council about his candidacy for the vacant District 1 alderperson spot. Fellow candidates Jessica Schoen and Joshua Zeug also made their pitches for the seat representing the city’s north side. Nicholas Webber sent a letter explaining his qualifications as he was unable to appear Monday night.

EAU CLAIRE — Before today’s(Tuesday) vote to name a resident from Eau Claire’s north side to fill the District 1 seat on the City Council, those vying for the short-term appointment made final pitches for their candidacy Monday night.

Four people — Randall DeMars, Jessica Schoen, Joshua Zeug and Nicholas Webber — applied to serve in the position until it is up for election next April.

