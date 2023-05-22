Randall DeMars speaks Monday to the Eau Claire City Council about his candidacy for the vacant District 1 alderperson spot. Fellow candidates Jessica Schoen and Joshua Zeug also made their pitches for the seat representing the city’s north side. Nicholas Webber sent a letter explaining his qualifications as he was unable to appear Monday night.
EAU CLAIRE — Before today’s(Tuesday) vote to name a resident from Eau Claire’s north side to fill the District 1 seat on the City Council, those vying for the short-term appointment made final pitches for their candidacy Monday night.
Four people — Randall DeMars, Jessica Schoen, Joshua Zeug and Nicholas Webber — applied to serve in the position until it is up for election next April.
DeMars cited five decades of living in Eau Claire — almost all in the district — and prior public service among the reasons why he’s qualified for the job.
“I really had a great time on the City Council 30 years ago, and I always wanted to return to that so here I am,” he said Monday to the council.
DeMars, a retired manufacturing worker, had served one term on the council from 1993 to ‘95 and opted not to seek re-election at that time.
Schoen began her speech by listing numerous quality of life amenities the city provides and how important they are to everyday life for her and other residents.
“We enjoy being able to walk the dogs around town. We’ve got a great trail system,” she said.
Schoen, who works as an environmental enforcement specialist for the state Department of Natural Resources, also listed the challenges she sees facing Eau Claire, including the need for affordable housing, promoting good-paying jobs and maintaining infrastructure.
Zeug said he’d bring the same passion for service that he’d developed as a volunteer firefighter for the Chippewa Fire District to representing Eau Claire’s north side.
“I would bring that to this council as well,” he said.
Zeug, a sales executive with Huebsch Services, also mentioned his involvement in helping the business community through the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce as additional experience he’d bring to the council.
The fourth candidate, Webber, was unable to attend Monday’s meeting, but remains in the running.
In his candidacy letter to the council, the local labor union leader emphasized his support and advocacy for working families.
“I am confident that the strong relationships I have built in this community with those who do everything just to make ends meet will result in important shared perspectives, challenging conversations and ultimately positive resolutions,” he wrote.
All four candidates were previously interviewed by the council two weeks ago at Eau Claire Fire Station No. 10.
The council will vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today(Tuesday) to decide which candidate will be appointed to the vacant seat.
The District 1 seat was vacated in April when incumbent Emily Berge won election to the council presidency in an uncontested race.
