EAU CLAIRE — All of the Eau Claire north side residents seeking to fill a vacant seat on the City Council have some degree of experience serving on local government groups.
Four hopefuls submitted applications by last week’s deadline to be considered for the open District 1 seat. That position was held by Councilwoman Emily Berge, until she won the council presidency in April’s election.
One of those seeking the open seat representing Eau Claire’s northeast side, Randall DeMars, had previously served a stint in that very spot during the ‘90s. The retired manufacturing sector worker held that council position for one term from 1993 to ‘95, during which time he also served on the Eau Claire Plan Commission.
Jessica Schoen currently is part of the Eau Claire city government by serving her fourth year on the Waterways and Parks Commission. She also worked as an elections worker for three elections during the COVID-19 pandemic when the city had put out a call for extra help.
Nicholas Webber, a local labor union leader, served on the city’s Transit Commission from February 2017 until June 2018. The resume he submitted to the city showed Webber was active in student government while he studied at UW-Eau Claire, including a term as student body vice president. Webber has also worked for numerous political campaigns in Wisconsin.
A decade ago Joshua Zeug was a member of Eau Claire’s Sustainable Bag Committee — a group the city created in 2013 to suggest ways to reduce the use of disposable plastic shopping bags in Eau Claire.
Zeug had relocated for a few years to the Chippewa County town of Lafayette, where he was on its Parks, Recreation, Tourism and Land Use Planning Commission from August 2018 to the end of 2021. However, he has since moved back to Eau Claire and continues to feel the urge to take part in local government.
“I have found that I miss this type of public service,” he wrote in a letter to the city.
Each of those seeking the council position connected their personal and professional experiences to qualities they would bring to the council. Their applications showed a diverse slate of candidates with different backgrounds and perspectives.
DeMars cited his long history with Eau Claire, having lived here for over 50 years — almost entirely on the north side.
“If appointed I would base my decisions on the best interests of all city residents, and I want to be an advocate for the elderly population,” DeMars wrote.
From his previous time on the council, DeMars said he was especially interested in areas of community planning, fiscal responsibility and economic development.
Schoen cited her professional expertise in the environmental sector. She currently works as an environmental enforcement specialist with the state Department of Natural Resources.
Schoen also listed other areas she’s interested in, including community participation and engagement.
“I am passionate about continuing to grow a healthy local economy, identifying and expanding funding sources to create robust and accessible infrastructure, conducting meaningful community outreach/engagement, and protecting the natural resources and green spaces within the city,” she wrote.
Webber emphasized how he would communicate with and on behalf of working families if appointed to the council seat.
“I am confident that the strong relationships I have built in this community with those who do everything just to make ends meet will result in important shared perspectives, challenging conversations and ultimately positive resolutions,” he wrote.
Webber currently is employed as an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 953 and serves as president of the Greater West Central Area Labor Council.
Zeug, who works as a sales executive for Huebsch Services, also noted his volunteer roles with local civic and business organizations.
Since 2016, he has been a volunteer firefighter for Chippewa Fire District. Zeug also volunteers for Junior Achievement by teaching lessons about business to students at Locust Lane Elementary School. He also serves as an ambassador for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, helping to build relations between businesses in the area.
“The vision I have is to continue to help this city grow and develop while keeping all our citizens in mind,” Zeug wrote. “This will be done by protecting our valuable resources we enjoy every day, working with business leaders and government leaders as well.”
The Eau Claire City Council will interview the four candidates at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station No. 10, 820 Malden Ave., according to a city news release. Those interviews will be recorded and posted to the city’s website within a day.
Later this month the candidates will also have a chance to speak at another City Council meeting. The council will then vote on which person to appoint. That person will take office in June and serve until the next council election in April.