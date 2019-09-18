Storefronts, new apartments, housing for low-income residents, top-floor offices and a new museum are in the wide variety of proposals for developing downtown Eau Claire lots.
The city’s Redevelopment Authority met Wednesday morning to get an overview of building projects pitched for two vacant lots along North Barstow Street.
“We’re excited to see the interest in the site. We have some very good proposals,” said Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager.
The city received two proposals for an entire block along North Barstow Street that has been used as a parking lot for several years and a pair of proposals for a neighboring smaller lot that is in front of a public parking ramp.
For the larger lot known as “Block 7,” local firm Commonweal Development is proposing primarily apartments, but also some commercial space spread across four buildings. There would be 182 apartments — a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. A building along North Barstow Street would have about 10,000 square feet of storefronts on its ground floor with apartments above.
Competing for the same location is Movin’ Out, a Wisconsin nonprofit that focuses on building affordable housing with the help of low-income housing tax credits. That group’s proposal is for three buildings with a total of 40 to 50 apartments, taking up only part of the site.
“Their proposal would not use the entire space,” White noted, adding that it leaves room along North Barstow Street for other development.
For the lot on the east side of the parking ramp, a joint proposal would create a new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire next to a building made by a private developer. The new museum would be a tall two-story building — around the height of the neighboring parking ramp — and would replace the existing museum at 220 S. Barstow St. Next to the new museum, Monarch Ventures is planning a three-story building with a restaurant on the ground floor and two floors of commercial space above that.
The second proposal for the site next to the ramp is for a seven-story building from Merge Urban Development, a firm with offices in Madison and Cedar Falls, Iowa. The building would have ground-level storefronts, five stories with a total of 91 apartments and the two top floors would be office space. Merge is currently is in the process of working through an agreement with the city to develop its nearby Railroad Street parking lot into a five-story mixed-use building with storefronts and 68 apartments.
The city is crunching numbers on the four proposals, and White said a special meeting of the RDA Board will likely be called in coming weeks to get a decision on them.
RDA Board member Thomas Kemp was encouraged by the wide variety in the latest proposals for the lots and to see continued interest in the area.
“I’m really excited to get moving forward on this,” he said. “It’s been a long process. We’ve seen a lot of exciting ideas.”
Though the lots are seen as prime property in the North Barstow Redevelopment District given their proximity to Phoenix Park and downtown’s revitalization, the RDA has sought proposals for several years but none have come to fruition so far.
The most recent was from local group Pablo Properties, which envisioned office buildings and a new children’s museum on the site, but withdrew its proposal in January. The developer cited changes with clients who had been lined up for the office space and rising construction costs as reasons for cancelling their plans for the block.
Block 7 was paved in 2013 as a temporary parking lot primarily to serve RCU and Jamf employees while the city was building its parking ramp on the adjacent lot. The parking ramp opened in August 2016, but the parking lot has remained in use since, serving patrons of the nearby farmers market, The Livery Restaurant & Saloon and occasionally as storage for construction vehicles and materials for downtown projects.
Cannery District
Another part of Eau Claire going through redevelopment — the Cannery District on the west bank of the Chippewa River, just north of West Madison Street — also was discussed during Wednesday morning’s meeting.
The RDA Board reviewed preliminary designs for the district showing park space along the waterfront, apartment buildings and other opportunities for private development.
The city is still working on its final recommendations for the designs being drawn up by Milwaukee-based consultant Vandewalle & Associates, White said. Before 2019 is over, the city expects to have conceptual images and a plan to entice developers to build in the Cannery District.
“We anticipate having a working document we can use for marketing by the end of the year,” White said.
This is the city’s second attempt to design the Cannery District. Plans from 2015 envisioned more public amenities but did not leave enough land for private development to build up the area’s tax base to pay for the city’s investment in the district.