A fourth Eau Claire County resident has died of COVID-19, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Wednesday.
The person was under 65, said Lieske Giese, Health Department director, at a Wednesday news briefing. Giese did not comment on the person’s gender or if the person had any underlying health conditions, adding that the Health Department is “continuing to get more information” about the case.
It is the first death of a county resident in August; the previous three deaths were in June and July.
Two of those residents were older than 65 with underlying health conditions; the third resident was a woman under 50 with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized.
There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 found in Eau Claire County residents on Wednesday, for a total of 531 cases since March.
“This week we’ve been seeing double-digit counts, pretty much every day this week, a significant number of positive test results for us,” Giese said.
Of those cases, about 70 are still in isolation, and 461 have recovered.
Twenty-seven county residents have been hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, Giese said, two more since Monday.
The percent of Eau Claire County’s cases that are involved with “community spread” — or cases where the person doesn’t know who they contracted the virus from — is slowly rising, from 36% last week to 39% this week, according to weekly county metrics released Wednesday.
Few changes in new order
A new two-week county order with one slight change will replace the existing Eau Claire County health order as of Thursday, Giese said.
The new order’s sole change: When 6-foot physical distancing isn’t possible on mass transportation — like buses — in Eau Claire County, those environments must operate at 50% of their capacity, and people on that transportation must wear masks or face coverings.
Buses with set riders, like school buses, must assign seats and take daily attendance, Giese said.
She added: “Active communication with the riders of those buses needs to happen with screening of symptoms.”
Other than the new mass transportation rules, the countywide health order will remain the same as it was during the last two weeks. Businesses must operate at 50% occupancy, and people cannot gather in groups over 100 indoors and 250 outdoors (although the Health Department recommends gatherings are fewer than 50 people, Giese noted).
The Health Department’s COVID-19 call center can be reached at 715-831-7425.