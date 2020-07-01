Some facts, schedules and other tidbits you might want to know for the 2020 Independence Day holiday:
Weather forecast
The weather theme for the Fourth of July holiday weekend will be hot. Highs will be around 90 Friday through Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. There will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday.
Fireworks
Eau Claire
Festival Foods is once again sponsoring the city’s fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
But a hill on the edge of Eau Claire’s downtown will be home to this year’s show.
Moving the fireworks show from its usual location in Carson Park is being done to deter large gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while making it visible to more people from where they live.
The Plank Hill, which is between Forest Hill Cemetery and Harding Avenue, was chosen as the launch site as it is on high ground so the fireworks could be seen from more people’s backyards than other potential locations in Eau Claire.
To dissuade people from going to the cemetery to watch the fireworks, the city will block entrances to it at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
For your virtual experience, the following options will be available:
• Live-streaming on WEAU Channel 13.
• Listen live with I-94 & WAXX 104.5.
Menomonie
The Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is sponsoring a fireworks show Saturday at Wakanda Beach.
The fireworks will be set off between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
No parking or vehicles will be allowed in the dock parking lot at Wakanda Park from 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Attendees will be asked to keep distance from each other or consider watching the show from their cars or homes.
Other events
• A fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. Saturday over Lake Holcombe.
• The Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be holding a virtual Fourth of July celebration this year rather than its traditional Fun Fair.
The museum and next door Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum will be closed on the day.
The Chippewa Valley Museum will use Zoom Meeting, Facebook Live and YouTube for its first virtual Fourth of July. Plans include sending video out during the day through Facebook and Instagram.
Here is the schedule of activities on Saturday:
• Noon: Mayor Barron’s Fourth of July proclamation, 1918, read by Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld, with remarks to follow.
• 12:30 p.m.: 1875 Fourth of July speech, performed by Richard Kraemer.
• 1 p.m.: DIY face painting demo by Lily Schwartz of Lily’s Craft Corner.
• 2 p.m.: Fourth of Julys Past slide show, with music from the 1976 Memorial High School music department.
• 3 p.m.: Cakewalk — live drawing. Winners receive gift cards to local bakeries. Museum members automatically entered into cakewalk. Nonmembers can enter with a donation or by purchasing a membership.
• 4 p.m.: Lumberjack music, performed by Scott Dyar, sponsored by Wisconsin Logging Museum and recorded in the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp bunkhouse.
More details can be found at cvmuseum.com/visit/4th-of-july.
Travel
The American Automobile Association of Wisconsin is projecting Americans will take 700 million trips this summer based on economic indicators and state reopenings.
That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009.
Motorists will find lower gas prices than on last year’s Fourth of July holiday.
The average price of gasoline in Wisconsin is $2.12 per gallon, which is 24 cents higher than last month but 58 cents lower than Fourth of July 2019.