Some facts, schedules and other tidbits you might want to know for the 2019 Independence Day holiday:
Weather forecast
The Fourth of July holiday weekend should be a mixed bag of weather. There’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday and the mid 70s on Saturday. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
Celebrations
Eau Claire
Many Independence Day activities are scheduled for Thursday at Carson Park.
Rides on the miniature train will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
Music and family activities will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pine Pavilion event area.
The city’s fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, starts at 10 p.m. Alternative viewing locations include Phoenix Park and Half Moon Beach.
Access into the park on both Menomonie Street and Lake Street will close at 5 p.m.
Parking is not allowed on the grass boulevards along Carson Park Drive. Additional parking is available at Hobbs Ice Arena and Lakeshore Elementary School.
Personal fireworks are prohibited in Carson Park.
A special edition of the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Phoenix Park. The evening’s lineup includes Micah Ryan, We’re Wolves, Orenda Fugue and the Broken Eights. The concert is free.
Menomonie
The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center has planned several activities from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Lower Wakanda Park as part of FreedomFest 2019.
Activities include a variety of food to buy, a beer garden, helicopter rides, eating contests and other activities.
Live music includes Apollo’s Beacon and Vic Ferrari.
Admission to FreedomFest is $5. Veterans, active-duty military and children under age 3 are admitted free.
A fireworks show over Lake Menomin starts at 10 p.m.
No pets, carry-ins, or fireworks are permitted in the park during FreedomFest.
Other events
• A fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. Thursday over Lake Holcombe near Paradise Shores 4 hotel. More than 3,000 boaters traditionally assemble on the water to watch the show. The show is sponsored by Paradise Shores 4 and Lake Holcombe Lake Association.
• An Independence Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. The featured speaker will be Sgt. First Class Timothy Garvey from Fort McCoy. The color guard will be provided by the Colby VFW. A veterans coffee will be at 9 a.m. Seating is limited. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Travel
The American Automobile Association of Wisconsin is projecting a record number of travelers for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.
A total of 48.9 million travelers will travel for Independence Day, 4.1% more than last year, according to AAA. More than 1 million Wisconsinites will travel during the holiday weekend.
Lower gas prices, low unemployment, robust consumer spending and rising disposable incomes are encouraging more people to travel this summer, AAA says.
Motorists will find lower gas prices than on last year’s Fourth of July holiday.
The average price of gasoline in Wisconsin is $2.70 per gallon, which is 12 cents lower than both last month and Fourth of July 2018.
Several highway projects could affect travel in west-central Wisconsin:
• Crews are replacing the Red Cedar River bridge on South Main Street in Rice Lake. Main Street will be open to traffic with reduced lane widths.
• Lane closures are the result of Mississippi River tributary bridge work on Highway 35 from Trempealeau to Fountain City.
• A portion of Highway S is being reconstructed from U.S. 53 to Jim Falls in Chippewa County.
• Lane closures and traffic shifts can be expected for repairs on the Red Cedar River bridge on U.S. 12 in Menomonie.
• Single lane closures can be expected for various forms of work on Interstate 94 between Hudson and Menomonie.
• Bridge and asphalt work will close a portion of Highway 25 in Dunn County from Highway 170 to Highway 64 near Wheeler. Follow the two posted detours.
• Single lane closures can be expected for 26 miles of work on Highway 54 from Black River Falls to City Point.
• A single lane bypass results from the reconstruction of the Plum Creek Bridge on U.S. 10 in Pierce County.
• Lane closures will be in effect for work on I-94 from Eau Claire to Osseo.
• Single lane closures can be expected for a bridge replacement project over Beaver Creek on U.S. 53 near Beaches Corner in Trempealeau County.
Call 511 to check on road construction projects in Wisconsin. You also can access the report at 511wi.gov.
The state Department of Transportation said peak travel times are expected to be between noon and 8 p.m. both Wednesday and Sunday. The DOT says construction in most highway work zones will stop at noon on Wednesday and resume at 6 a.m. Monday.
Government offices
City halls in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie will be closed Thursday, as well as courthouses in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will be closed Thursday.
Recreation
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will hold its annual Fourth of July Family Fun Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Activities are geared for the young and old including carnival games, cake walks, face painting, caricatures, balloon twisting, a Revolutionary War Minute Man re-enactor, spelling bees, pioneer life demonstrations and patriotic music by the Eau Claire Municipal Band.
Admission is free. Food will also be available to buy. Many of the activities are free but some have a small charge.
The event is a fundraiser for the museum.
The Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum in Carson Park is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fairfax Park Pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Admission is $4.50.
Sports
The ECWorld Premier Soccer exhibition game will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Park football stadium
The Eau Claire Express will host the La Crosse Loggers at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park baseball stadium.
The Northern Light Cowboys football team will host the River City Roughriders at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Park football stadium