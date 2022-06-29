Here are some facts, schedules and other information you’ll want to know for the 2022 Independence Day holiday weekend in the Chippewa Valley:
Weather forecast
Expect rather seasonable weather for the July 4 holiday weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. The rest of the weekend will feature highs in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday and a chance of scattered thunderstorms on the Fourth of July.
Fireworks/Celebrations
Eau Claire
After two years of being launched from Plank Hill in the East Hill Neighborhood, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show is returning to Carson Park on Monday.
The show, sponsored by Festival Foods, begins at 10 p.m.
WEAU-TV, Channel 13, will provide live coverage of the fireworks show.
WAXX 104.5, Greatest Hits 98.1 and Today’s Variety I-94 will provide a live fireworks soundtrack.
Altoona
The city of Altoona’s Independence Day Celebration will be on Saturday at Cinder City Park.
Gates open at 5 p.m. There is both free admission and free parking. No carry-ins will be allowed.
Registration for the three foot races begins at 6 p.m. The races, which include the Freedom Five 5K Run/Walk, Lil’ Firecracker ¼ mile run, and the Sparkler 75 Yard Dash for children will be held at 7 p.m.
A Friends & Family Kickball Tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. Cribbage and Friends & Family Bean Bag tournaments start at 6 p.m.
A Kid Zone, featuring large inflatable bouncy houses, will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Big Deeks will play from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. on the South Ball Field. Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
A fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, starts at 10 p.m.
Food and concessions will be available all evening.
For more information, or to register for the races and events, visit altoonajuly4th.com.
Menomonie
The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center will sponsor a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Saturday.
The fireworks will be launched from the boat dock in Wakanda Park. The best viewing area is on Wakanda Beach and throughout the park, but alternate viewing locations will be promoted throughout Menomonie.
An “Old Fashioned Fourth” will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rassbach Museum on Wakanda Street. Admission is free.
Travel
The American Automobile Association of Wisconsin is projecting that 47.9 million Americans will travel during the July Fourth holiday weekend, an increase of 3.7% over 2021. That brings travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.
Motorists will be paying much higher gas prices than during the July 4 holiday in 2021.
The average price of gasoline in Wisconsin is $4.68 per gallon, which is 30 cents higher than last month and $1.71 higher than Fourth of July 2021.
Several highway projects could affect travel in west-central Wisconsin:
• Periodic lane closures are possible for an asphalt replacement project on U.S. 8 from Almena to Barron.
• Single-lane closures are possible for a construction project on U.S. 53 from the Chippewa County line to U.S. 8 near Cameron.
• Traffic will be limited to one lane for bridge work on Highway 48 at the Hay River Flowage at Cumberland.
• Single-lane closures are possible for bridge work on U.S. 10 northwest of Mondovi.
• Asphalt and bridge work could lead to lane closures on Highway 37 from Mondovi to Highway 85 in the Eau Claire County town of Brunswick.
• Bridge work at several locations on Highway 29 in Chippewa and Clark counties could lead to single-lane closures.
• A one-lane bypass controlled by traffic signals is in effect for a bridge replacement project at Wilson Creek west of Knapp on U.S. 12.
• Pavement and culvert work on Highway 25 will result in single-lane closures from the Red Cedar River in the town of Dunn to the city of Menomonie.
• Pavement work will result in single-lane closures from east of Fall Creek to east of Augusta on U.S. 12.
• Lane closures and lane shifts could affect motorists on Interstate 94 in various areas in Jackson, Pierce and St. Croix counties.
Call 511 to check on road construction projects in Wisconsin. You also can access the report at 511wi.gov.
Government offices
City halls in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie will be closed on Monday, as well as courthouses in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 2725 Mall Drive, will also be closed on Monday. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday.
Recreation
The Carson Park Experience will be held Monday. The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Wisconsin Logging Museum and Chippewa Valley Museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Admission applies for train rides and museum exhibits.
A food truck will be available by the tennis courts from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Music will be performed on the lawn in front of the Chippewa Valley Museum from noon to 2 p.m. A beer garden will be in front of the museum from noon to 4 p.m.
Train tower tours and an Operation Life Saver railroad safety booth, sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Railroad, will be from noon to 5 p.m.
Fairfax Park Pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Sports
The Eau Claire Express will host the St. Cloud Rox at 2:05 p.m. Sunday and 5:05 p.m. Monday at the Carson Park baseball stadium.