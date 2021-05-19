EAU CLAIRE -- A large downtown Eau Claire storefront that technology company Foxconn Technology Group bought in 2018 for an innovation center is now listed for lease.
Signs went up recently on the windows of the empty ground floor spaces in the Haymarket Landing building to advertise them for lease. Local firm Commonweal Development and Texas-based real estate company CBRE are both listing the lease spaces on their websites as well.
A subsidiary of Foxconn still is the owner of the three condominium spaces that comprise 15,454 square feet of the prominent downtown building’s ground floor, according to the Eau Claire County Register of Deeds office. The company purchased the space in November 2018 for $2.7 million.
An email the Leader-Telegram sent to Foxconn’s media relations personnel on Wednesday to seek comment received an automatic reply stating that employee is out of the office until next week.
Stuart Schaefer, president of Eau Claire-based Commonweal, said his company is listing the space for lease through CBRE, but he hasn’t had direct contact with the owner.
Foxconn executives said in a July 2018 to Eau Claire with then-Gov. Scott Walker that the location would become one of several innovation centers the company planned throughout the state. During that visit, company leaders said Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley would employ 150 people to develop and test new technologies.
But Foxconn’s innovation centers have not been created in Wisconsin, and the Taiwan-based company’s plans for a massive manufacturing project in the southeastern part of the state have been scaled far back.
Originally proposed as a $10 billion manufacturing campus employing 13,000 to make next-generation flat screen panel displays, the Foxconn development was promised over $4 billion in state and local taxpayer subsidies during Walker’s final term in office. However, the company has not created much of its campus in Mount Pleasant or come anywhere close to the amount of jobs it promised, which prompted current Gov. Tony Evers to renegotiate the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s contract with Foxconn.
Last month Evers announced the $3 billion in state support from the original deal has now shrunk to $80 million in subsidies. To qualify for that money, Foxconn must employ 1,454 people with an average wage of $53,875 and invest $676 million in Wisconsin by 2026, according to The Associated Press. The new contract did remove the requirement that Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant site produce flat-screen displays, allowing the company the flexibility to pursue making other products there.
The space the company owns in Eau Claire has remained just as empty as it was when Haymarket Landing was built in 2016.
Floor plans for the area Foxconn owns shows it divided into three suites ranging in size from 1,866 square feet to 9,938 square feet.
The lease listing notes that the storefront spaces are part of a building that houses about 400 UW-Eau Claire students plus other tenants — Olson’s Ice Cream, Fitness Freedom and the Play Space popup location for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Situated along the Eau Claire River, the six-story Haymarket Landing building is next to Haymarket Plaza and the Pablo Center at the Confluence.