CHIPPEWA FALLS — A free fishing event will be held Saturday in Chippewa Falls, and the first 200 participants who attend will walk away with a free fishing pole.
Ron Bakken, a past president of the Chippewa Falls Rod & Gun Club, is chairman of the Get Hooked! Learn to Fish! project, which takes place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Erickson Park.
“Outdoor recreation is as important as ever; get people outside and way from their gadgets,” Bakken said. “Being by the water and catching a fish is just a bonus.”
Bakken, who has worked on a variety of projects from redeveloping Erickson Park to stocking trout in Duncan Creek, said they will have a dozen instructors on hand, helping people of all ages learn fishing skills.
“You can tell people are having so much fun,” Bakken said. “Smiles everywhere. We let them practice casting. We teach them how to tie a basic fishing knot. We have a station where we demonstrate how to filet. And we send people home with a fishing rod.”
Bakken said the event is now in its eighth year, although they skipped last year because of COVID-19. When weather has been good, they’ve had a great turnout, he added.
“It’s an event geared to anyone who wants to fish, not just young kids,” he said.
One reason the event is this weekend is a fishing license is not required by the Department of Natural Resources.
The event is now being held in Erickson Park, which officially opened in June 2019. It is located on the east side of the Glen Loch dam, and is now connected to Irvine Park by a footbridge. Bakken spearheaded that project, which features the handicap-accessible fishing piers and boat and kayak launches.
“Glen Loch is pretty good fishing, and the new pier is big enough to handle big groups,” Bakken said. “This is the type of activity that Erickson Park was built for. There are bass and northerns that come by; they hang out by the decks.”
Drake Bowe, a Chippewa Falls High School junior, is participating in the event Saturday as part of his “captain’s project,” to become a captain on the football team in the fall.
“I really like fishing. It’s about bringing the team and the community together,” Bowe said. “It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community. A lot of younger kids (that will be there) look at us as role models, and that inspires us to be leaders in the community.”
The renovations at the 15-acre Erickson Park cost about $2.2 million, including the shoreline improvements, the 140-foot-long footbridge, bathroom buildings, landscaping and new parking lots. The project won $1.1 million in state and federal grants, with the other half coming from donations, along with a contribution from the city.
To access the park, enter off Ashley Lane from Jefferson Avenue.