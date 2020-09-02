EAU CLAIRE — Forgetting their lunch money won’t be a problem for Chippewa Valley schoolchildren this semester.
For the rest of 2020, meals will be free in school districts that opt to use an extended USDA program that had previously paid for lunches distributed from schools this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Elk Mound schools are among those in the state that have agreed to make breakfast and lunch available for free to those 18 and younger in their districts.
The USDA announced the free meal program expansion on Monday afternoon, which was the eve of the first day of school for some area students.
“We’re happy for that surprise because all children could eat free,” said Polly Dake-Jones, food service director for the Altoona school district.
The free meals will be served both to students who are attending classes in schools and available for pickup for families with children who are learning online. At schools using a hybrid model — part in-person classes, part virtual instruction — students will be given lunches to cover days when they’re learning at home
Menomonie schools Superintendent Joe Zydowski announced the extension of free meals Tuesday on his blog on the district’s website.
He touted the extension of free meal funding as “great news,” with the only caveat he foresees as some changes to published school lunch menus due to the last-minute announcement from the USDA.
Chris Bucher, a communications specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, stated that it is up to each school district to decide whether it will implement the free meal programs and for how long.
As students return to schools this week, serving meals to them is a more complicated process than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic with measures in place to prevent the possible spread of germs.
For example, Altoona Elementary School now has eight different lunch hours and meals will be delivered to students in classrooms, instead of served in the cafeteria.
Altoona’s meals will be individually packaged, but Dake-Jones said students still will have the choice between hot and cold lunch offerings.
“They will have the choice for one or the other at all our schools,” she said.
There are exceptions though that students will still have to pay for, namely a la carte food items and second servings of breakfast or lunch.
Elk Mound school district noted that elementary school lunch breaks were not included in the free meals, but the school was looking for another program that could cover those costs.
Susan Lang, food service director for Chippewa Falls school district, noted that the free lunch program does simplify meal service in some ways.
Students no longer need to enter their lunch account numbers when they go to pay for meals, she noted in an email, and the district doesn’t need to process payments while lunches are free. The meals offered are also simpler, which Lang said will help get kids through lines quicker.
In its Monday announcement, the USDA stated that extending the free meal program to Dec. 31 is as far as the federal agency believes it can stretch money provided by federal coronavirus relief legislation.
“While there have been some well-meaning people asking USDA to fund this through the entire 2020-2021 school year, we are obligated to not spend more than is appropriated by Congress,” the USDA wrote in its news release.
And even reaching the end of 2020 with the relief money is based on projections the USDA stated were based on data from April. The agency wrote that it will continue to keep Congress updated on the free lunch program’s financial status.
Dake-Jones noticed the uncertainty in the USDA’s announcement about how far the food money will last.
“That funding I hope will still be there until the end of December,” she said.
The Elk Mound school district also acknowledged in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post that the federal money could run out early, telling parents it would notify them if it does.