On a perfect summer Sunday afternoon, a diverse group gathered at Wilson Park in Eau Claire for a traditional French lawn game called petanque.
Played with baseball-sized metal balls, the game resembles bocce ball. However, in bocce ball, players can take steps when throwing and in petanque they are required to stand in a circle with their feet planted.
Anne-Marie Bittner, better known to all as Nanou, started the games in Wilson Park three years ago in memory of her son, Joel, who died of cancer in 2011.
“Everybody calls me Nanou. My parents called me Nanou since I was six months old. My enemies call me Anne-Marie,” Bittner said.
The group never knows how many people will show up at Wilson Park on any given Sunday at 2 p.m., so they just divide people into teams and go with the flow.
Dianne Lueder and Cathy Kelley are regulars, along with Bill Kruger and Don Bredle.
Lueder first learned about the game through Bittner: “I went to a class at UW Senior Day and Nanou was teaching petanque."
Kelley also discovered the sport through UW-Eau Claire.
“I was at Senior American Day,” Kelley said. “I’d decided that year that I would take all outdoor classes like petanque, tai chi, etcetera. I like the game because it’s easy to learn. It’s just a matter of practice. It’s wonderful for your eye-hand coordination and your balance.”
At the other end of the demographic scale is second-time player Abby Micheel, who is off to the University of Minnesota this fall, but promises to come play regularly when in town.
While Micheel was working at the Dollar Tree this past summer, Bittner came in to shop. As Eau Claire’s best petanque advocate, she convinced Micheel to come and try it.
Micheel liked it so much, she came back two weeks later, bringing her mother and two brothers with her.
“We’re German, so it’s fun learning about French culture,” Micheel said.
Micheel seemed to have a knack for throwing the boule, or ball, landing hers quite close to the bouchon, or jack, on the first try. She finds it both easy and fun: “You have to think about how far you throw the ball, but it’s not like you need years of practice."
To play the game, you’ll need the metal balls or boules and a small marker ball called a bouchon. Then, you’ll have to find a hard playing surface: your yard, the park, a field, a gravel parking lot, cinder running track or elsewhere. Very hard surfaces like concrete or asphalt or very soft ones like a sandy beach or long grass are not ideal, but the area doesn’t have to be perfectly smooth since cracks and bumps add to the challenge.
Draw a circle on the ground wherever you’re playing the game or use a ring. The circle should be about 20 inches in diameter. Whenever any player is playing, they must stand in the circle, and both of their feet must be planted on the ground.
A player throws the bouchon about 20-30 feet out to establish their goal, and then the rest of the players throw their balls, trying to land closest to the bouchon or knocking other player’s balls away.
The first team or person to reach the score of 13 wins. There are no rules on how many rounds can be played.
On a demonstration round, Micheel knocked Kelley’s ball closer, but forced her own further away. A couple of turns later, Kelley’s elation at being closest was deflated when Bredle’s ball knocked hers out of contention.
At the end of one round, the balls were clustered so tightly around the bouchon that Bredle joked, “Here’s where arguments over which is closer break out. That’s why I carry a tape measure.”
He didn’t end up bringing out his tape measure, but Bittner tried using an app that takes a photo and then measures the distance. This modern technology wasn’t cooperating for her. But her other 21st-century addition to the game dating back to ancient Greece had been a present for the 84-year-old player: a string with a magnet on the end to pick up balls without bending over.
Originally from Marseille, France, Bittner has now been in the United States longer than in France.
“I miss it,” she said.
She was last there in 2013, visiting her brother for three months. She traveled with her granddaughter and great grandson: “We had a lot of fun and all that."
Bittner has a son living in Florida and is more likely to visit there than France again. She’s afraid the 2013 visit may have been her last trip overseas.
Playing and promoting petanque in Eau Claire is not only a way of keeping alive Bittner's son’s memory, but a method of bringing some French culture to the area for herself.