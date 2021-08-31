FALL CREEK — After a series of run-ins with the law, Ginger Liddell was in a self-described "bad place."
Christian Billings was struggling in school and falling further and further behind.
For both teens, their lives took a turn for the better when they got connected with the Western Dairyland Fresh Start program.
The program seeks to rebuild lives as it teaches at-risk young adults to build houses.
The latest fruit of the program's labor — a sparkling new three-bedroom ranch house in Fall Creek built by about 10 young adults from age 17 to 24 — was on display Tuesday during an open house hosted by Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council.
The Fresh Start program has been helping participants get just that while building about one house per year for more than two decades. The homes are then sold to low-income families, adding to the limited stock of affordable housing in the Chippewa Valley.
"The need for affordable housing in the area is undeniable," said Shayne Gerberding, Fresh Start manager. "Being able to contribute to that is one of the coolest parts of this program. It's awesome to see when people get the keys to their first house."
The primary focus, however, is on building the employment skills and self-esteem of young adults with past problems ranging from a lack of education or poor work history to incarceration or drug dependency. That can mean matching participants with work experiences in fields that match their interests, she said.
"A big piece of what's missing is that a lot of them don't have a lot of support, people showing them what could be their future," Gerberding said. "We encourage them and show them they can do it, that it is possible."
Luke Steffen, the program's official construction manager and unofficial counselor, agreed, saying the personal growth he sees in some participants is remarkable.
Still, he acknowledged the challenge of building houses with a team of young adults with no construction experience.
"There's never a dull moment," Steffen said with a laugh. "As long as we're in the positive at the end of each day, it's a good day."
A key, he noted, is that they often take about a year to build the houses, compared with the three months it might take for a regular construction crew.
When Fresh Start participants complete a house, the feeling of accomplishment is unmistakable.
"You can see the excitement in their eyes when each task is finished and then, ultimately, when the whole house is done," Steffen said. "They can stand back and say, 'I did that.' That's huge for them."
Fresh Start participants, most of whom come from Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls, are expected to complete a 900-hour term with the program through AmeriCorps, which provides a daily living allowance and an educational stipend upon completion. Some of the students complete two terms.
Liddell, 17, of Chippewa Falls, said she had accumulated a criminal record before the program helped get her life back on track to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College.
"It has definitely been life-changing," she said.
With a desire to help other people, she aspires to a career of addiction counseling.
"I graduated early (from high school), and I wouldn't have done it without Fresh Start," Liddell said. "Now I'm headed to a great life I never thought I would have."
Liddell, who helped paint walls and install cabinets and trim in the house on Jackson Avenue in Fall Creek, plans to continue with the program through next May. She also has enjoyed many volunteer opportunities with community nonprofits through Fresh Start.
Likewise, Billings, 18, of Eau Claire, said Fresh Start staff helped him get caught up in school, obtain a driver's license and gain some valuable work experience, both through building the house and participating in a job shadow program with Eau Claire city departments. He is thankful to the teacher who noticed his struggles and referred him to the program, and now he expects to do another 900-hour term in the program and graduate from high school next spring.
As for the construction aspect of the program, Billings said it was remarkable to see the house rise from the ground up as participants pounded nails, put up drywall, laid flooring and applied finishing touches. His favorite task? Roofing.
"I enjoyed putting on shingles," he said.
In the end, the project gave him a feeling of accomplishment and a new sense of confidence in his ability to be successful.
"It's hands-on work, and that's the type I'm looking for," Billings said.
Overall, the Fresh Start program has tapped into a variety of funding sources to build 26 houses and rehab a few others since it launched in 1998. In addition to Fall Creek, participants have built houses in Altoona, Mondovi, Augusta, Alma Center, Hixton, Black River Falls and Merrillan.