Memorial Link Crew orientation assembly

Memorial's freshmen are cheered on by Link Crew seniors to participate in a wave following the school flag. 

EAU CLAIRE — On Wednesday, both Memorial and North High School offered orientation for freshmen, welcoming them to the school communities.

Led by seniors in each school's Link Crew, the program invited incoming freshmen to take part in a large group assembly, tour the school, and be introduced to teachers and other staff.

  