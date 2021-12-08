EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire is poised to get its first major snowstorm of the season on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The city is expected to receive the brunt of the oncoming winter storm, getting eight to 14 inches of snow between mid-morning Friday and sunrise Saturday.
“Eau Claire is right in the middle of the bull’s-eye as far as we’re concerned,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Chanhassen, Minn.
Forecast models have been consistent in the last couple days that Eau Claire would be in the middle of the storm’s expected track, he said.
The earliest Friday’s snowfall is expected to begin is mid- to late-morning, Hasenstein said. But then it will ramp up in intensity that afternoon and evening, before clearing up by sunrise on Saturday.
Consistency of the snow is expected to be about normal — not heavy and wet nor light and fluffy, according to Hasenstein’s forecast.
A winter storm watch was issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service to alert residents of parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, of the snowfall expected Friday.
City plow drivers are among those who are well aware of the snow set to arrive in Eau Claire.
“They pretty much follow the forecast as well as I do,” said Steven Thompson, the city’s street and fleet maintenance manager.
If the weather unfolds as predicted, Thompson expects his drivers will be keeping busy streets cleared on Friday and then switch to plowing off quieter residential streets on Saturday.
This season has so far been fairly light for plow work with city crews only going out a couple of times — including the cleanup of about three inches of light, fluffy snow that fell Tuesday.
And Thompson noted that Wednesday’s sunshine even helped clear streets by warming up pavement, even though air temperatures didn’t rise above freezing.
There is some light snow expected before Friday’s main event. Before noon today, the forecast anticipates between a quarter- to half-inch of new snow, Hasenstein said.
Past Friday’s winter storm, there’s no additional snow forecast this weekend and temperatures are supposed to rise above freezing.
“We’re going to see gradually warming temperatures throughout the weekend,” Hasenstein said.
High temperatures in the mid-30s are forecast on Sunday and then rising into the low-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.