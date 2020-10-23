Until the pandemic, Oscar Elijo Saenz, 26, was a master sommelier and server at a downtown Tucson restaurant and an account manager for an alcoholic beverage distributor. Last year was his best, professionally, and his savings account was growing. He looked forward to buying a house and traveling more with his daughter. We first spoke with him in August, as his savings account had dwindled to a fraction of its total just a few months earlier.
TUCSON, Ariz. — We grew up on a reservation just outside of Tucson. My grandmother owned a walk-up hamburger stand. I worked there for a number of summers, and then a position opened up at the Four Star, Four Diamond property that the tribe owned, Casino del Sol. I started off as a busser, and I worked my way into a serving position and then a sommelier. I do that and also work for an alcoholic beverage distributor.
For the first time, this little Native American boy is working with these exotic ingredients and beverages and these things that I could barely pronounce from far-off, distant lands. It was this window to the world, this way for me to travel.
The first quarantine hit, and I got laid off from both positions. I immediately filed for unemployment.
I got called back to work at the distributor company, but the restaurant stayed closed. So I was working half the hours, at half the income, and I was draining my savings to pay the bills. A lot of the accounts that I was working with were really struggling. The thought of selling a case of wine to an account in the downtown area was as fantastical a belief as a unicorn.
Once the Paycheck Protection Program loans started to end, pretty much the day after, the second quarantine went into play and bars were shut down across the state. That’s when I had long and difficult conversations with the ownership. I told them, “Hey, I really love your company. I’m really sad that I can’t work for you guys anymore, but financially I just can’t do it.”
Literally the first thing I do after waking up is go to the Department of Economic Security website and check the status of my pending application for unemployment benefits. It’s almost the worst way to start your day, because I know it’s going to say no. Then, applying for jobs. And I’ve applied for just about every job that I can possibly apply for. There’s a job that I’m considering at a funeral parlor. I don’t know if I’m equipped to deal with that sort of thing, but I’m desperate.
I’m going on week seven now, and all the savings that I had set aside to buy this house are almost all gone. We’re talking about going from $10,000 to less than $3,000. I feel like I’m on the cusp of losing everything. It’s just pure frustration. I’ve gone past the point of desperation, past the point of anger. And I just feel hopeless. I feel lost.
September: Forced to rethink a future in wine
Back in July, I shot an email to U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema. I read some stories online about people reaching out to senators and it working, and then about a month later, I got a call from someone in Washington, D.C. Within two days I started getting unemployment checks. I was down to my last couple hundred dollars, so I’m very grateful.
I’ve had a lot of time to think about what I want to do with my future. I decided that I’m actually not going to pursue the sommelier thing. I’m gonna go back into what I was originally going to do, which is software engineering.
With this pandemic, I was faced with some harsh realities: When I start to achieve my higher-level sommelier certifications, there’s not really going to be any jobs available for me. I don’t have hopes that it’s going to come back. Seeing how many restaurants are drowning, and how many in Tucson are on the brink of totally collapsing, it’s sad because I really love wine.
But this whole pandemic has been very taxing on my mental health. I’ve needed to take some serious looks at where I want to be in 10 years, and if I can come out the other side successfully.
I’m not entirely sure that I can.
October: ‘There was a time when I had big dreams’
I had a really strong five-year plan a year ago, and now I don’t have one at all because I have no idea what’s going to happen. I’m taking an online course on using animation and 3D modeling. My hopes are that I can find something out of the restaurant industry, to see what other things pique my interest.
I used to think very long term, but I’m really just looking at things in terms of what is directly in front of my feet. There was a time when I had big dreams, where I wanted to go places and do things. I don’t really care about that anymore. I just want to survive.
This election matters more than any other election in my lifetime. I have not made up my mind, and it’s because I’m probably not voting liberal, and I’m not voting conservative. I’m probably going to go third party.
I know a lot of people see it as throwing your vote away, but I really am so pessimistic about how things have been handled lately. I guess when I’m there in the voting booth, I'll have the final decision. Maybe I’m just always late to the party.