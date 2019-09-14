In her eighth year of teaching at Altoona High School, civics and social studies teacher Erin Lynnes bit the bullet and applied for a summer institute in Washington, D.C.
The chance paid off. In June, Lynnes met U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and heard the court hand down decisions on four cases.
Lynnes attended the Supreme Court Summer Institute for Teachers, a nonpartisan program that each year brings teachers to Washington for continuing education about the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sixty high school and middle school teachers from across the country are chosen each year from a pool of about 180 applicants, Lynnes said. The teacher participants mostly teach government, civics or law.
The institute is run by government education organization Street Law and co-sponsored by the Supreme Court Historical Society.
“I was the only one from Wisconsin,” said Lynnes, who is teaching a course at the high school this year through the Street Law program. “I was lucky and got picked.”
Between June 20-25 in Washington, Lynnes worked with Supreme court experts, attorneys and justices’ former law clerks to dive deep into the workings of the court — and learned about material to bring home to her students.
“It’s very much focused on how you can use this in your classroom,” Lynnes said. “They also want us, as much as we can, to educate other teachers.”
On June 24 after watching the Supreme Court hand down several decisions, Lynnes and the other teachers attended a reception: “We knew there was going to be a justice there, but we didn’t know which one.”
That night Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama and became an associate justice on the court in 2009, spoke to Lynnes and the other teachers about the importance of teaching students about government and law.
Lynnes agreed with the message.
“I always tell students that, with the exception of maybe health, (civics) is the class that’s most applicable to them in their whole life,” Lynnes said. “I show them these decisions people are making for them, (that they) need to have a hand in … helping pick the people making those decisions for them.”
Lynnes plans to bring several models from Washington back to her Altoona classroom. In one model, she and other teachers were assigned one side of a controversial issue, including proposals to make voting mandatory or to ban assault weapons. The teachers had to research their platform, then see if they could reach a consensus with the group on the other side of the issue.
“The goal isn’t to win a debate, it’s to see if we can find any common ground,” Lynnes said.
In another model, called a “moot court,” teachers argued mock court cases for practice and were paired with experts.
The case expert Lynnes worked with Elizabeth Prelogar, a Solicitor General’s Office lawyer who worked with special counsel Robert Mueller on a probe into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to the National Law Journal.
“She was so knowledgeable and good at telling us, here’s what you want to say in your statements, here are the questions they could ask you,” Lynnes said.
Lynnes hopes to create a similar model in her Altoona High School civics classes, running groups of three students through “mini-moots” to argue specific cases.
The Altoona school district encourages teachers to pursue continuing education, and helped Lynnes financially with some of the travel and lodging costs, said Dan Peggs, Altoona schools superintendent.
“Erin sought out that entire process herself,” Peggs said. “She is extremely passionate about those types of things, we knew she’d package it up and bring it back it to the classroom.”