EAU CLAIRE — In addition to everything bagels encrusted with bits of garlic, onion, salt and a variety of seeds, that same seasoning mix has been appearing on other foods in grocery stores.
Chips, pretzels and crackers have adopted the everything seasoning, but it’s also been found coating seafood and even in ice cream. And for home cooks looking to experiment, shaker canisters of the everything bagel seasoning mix can be found alongside spices and dried herbs in many grocery stores.
With “everything” seemingly showing up everywhere, innovators at Silver Spring Foods took note.
“We’d talked about seeing everything bagel all over the marketplace,” said Judy Christensen, research and development/technical services supervisor at the Eau Claire-based condiment company.
Silver Spring’s R&D team keeps an eye out for food trends and had a hunch that the “everything” flavor would be a good contender as the company was looking to add to its lineup.
“It came from a desire to bring something new to the mustard category,” said Eric Rygg, president of Silver Spring Foods.
He also had noticed the “everything bagel” craze as the seasoning showed up in more foods his family brought home from the grocery store.
After market research, testing out different recipes and making an inaugural batch, the company debuted its everything bagel mustard alongside a its own version of stone ground mustard earlier this month.
“It’s taken over a year for us to determine these were the two we wanted to bring to market,” Rygg said.
After making a batch of both new varieties, they went for sale on the company’s website on Nov. 1 and Silver Spring is now negotiating with grocery buyers about getting them into stores.
He’s optimistic they will begin showing up at supermarkets in the Midwest in the next couple months, gaining momentum and interest to spread nationwide next year.
Creating new flavors
Although Silver Spring and other food companies were focused last year on satisfying high demand for current products and dealing with supply chain issues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local company was also looking to grow its lineup.
An internal team formed last year from marketing, sales and research and development employees began brainstorming potential new products based on food trends that could apply to Silver Spring’s niche.
“We watch what’s hot in the world in food and try to go with some of those flavors,” Christensen said.
One of the trends they’d seen is popularity of spirit-based flavors. That led to ideas for mustards with flavors from a bourbon old fashioned cocktail or a gunpowder IPA beer.
But ultimately the everything bagel and stone ground mustards were deemed the ones the company would push ahead with.
Making those happen was the duty of Silver Spring’s food scientists.
Christensen’s team broke down the everything bagel seasoning mix and used their experience and food science know-how to develop a mustard recipe that would work best with those flavors.
While they used some of Silver Spring’s other recipes as a starting point, they kept tweaking them to come up with the right flavor, texture and look for the condiment laden with the signature blend of seeds found on everything bagels.
It took about six iterations of the new mustard to get to the recipe that won over Silver Spring’s in-house team of taste-testers and made it to production.
Creating the company’s version of stone ground mustard took more tweaking, Christensen said.
Silver Spring learned that stone ground mustard was a good seller for other brands and wanted to court customers who wanted the unique mix of color and texture.
The local company’s researchers sampled the competition’s products and picked out which characteristics each one had that would fit best into a Silver Spring product.
And instead of starting from one of its current recipes, the R&D team started from scratch and through trial-and-error tweaked the flavor, color, grind size, spice balance and vinegar to match their ideal vision for a stone ground mustard.
Other condiment companies had been making popular stone ground mustard varieties and Silver Spring felt it needed to offer one as well.
“We think this fills a hole in our lineup of our mustard category,” Rygg said.
While it is spreadable like spicy brown deli-style mustard, Rygg said it also gets a bit of the texture found in whole grain mustard.
The company is marketing the new stone ground mustard for use on sandwiches, in potato salad or as part of a pork tenderloin marinade. But Rygg said the mustard will also work as a dip for pretzels or on a charcuterie board.
As for the everything bagel mustard, Rygg said, “Clearly as the name suggests, it goes with everything.”
But more specifically, it’s being promoted as a flavor enhancement to roasted vegetables, coleslaw and smoked salmon. But Rygg also suggests trying it out as a pretzel dip, on a meat and cheese board, spread on a sandwich or on a hard-boiled egg.
Time to spread out
In the past the company has had room for newcomers in its lineup when other varieties fail to catch on widely, even though they may develop a cult following. Two such casualties Rygg recalls were peppadew mustard and thai chili ketchup — both of which he’s gotten letters from customers who craved them after they were discontinued.
This time Rygg isn’t planning to drop any of Silver Spring’s current varieties, instead relying on the grocers to carve out a few more inches of real estate on their shelves for the two new bottles.
“We are hopeful they add these on and give us extra space,” he said.
Prior to the two new additions to the lineup, Silver Spring’s most recent new product launch was the 2018 introduction of Applewood Smoke Flavored Horseradish.
Since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been fewer new releases in stores from food companies as they were instead working to just keep up with higher sales from more people eating at home, Rygg noted.
But he feels the time is ripe to bring something new to market and see if retailers and shoppers respond in the way that Silver Spring’s market research hopes they do.
“We’re very excited to see how these do in the market,” he said.