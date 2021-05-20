EAU CLAIRE — Looking toward a career as a paralegal so she could help people who had to navigate the same immigration challenges she faced, Cecelia “CeCe” Hernandez-Ocampo went to enroll at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Although her high school diploma was among the few belongings she brought from her native Mexico, CeCe learned the small private school she graduated from had closed a decade ago and records she needed from it to get into college were gone.
Undeterred by the setback, she sought her high school equivalency diploma at CVTC during the fall semester and will be recognized during the college’s virtual graduation ceremony today.
“It’s pretty much like I did high school twice,” said CeCe, 35, who lives in Eau Claire.
The second time was much faster though, taking her about three months of brushing up on the education she’d got nearly two decades ago to complete the series of tests needed for the HSED.
She still did have to fit in her studies around her full-time job and raising a teenage daughter on her own.
“It was challenging because of my schedule,” she said.
Unlike her schooling in Mexico, the HSED test her was in her second language, English, and included sections on American history. However, she had become fluent in English from years of living in America and preparation for her citizenship test had taught her parts of U.S. history.
While her studies were all online during the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CeCe got lots of encouragement from instructor Jill Mayer.
“She motivated me a lot,” CeCe said of her teacher.
Outside of class meetings done online via Zoom, the two would often exchange text messages.
“My role with CeCe was more a cheerleader,” Mayer said, noting that her student already had academic abilities.
Mayer, who has taught adult education and college prep courses for 20 years at CVTC, said much of CeCe’s drive came from her desire to be a role model for her daughter.
“She was one of the most motivated students I’ve ever worked with,” Mayer said.
CeCe’s daughter, Georgina, 13, is the reason why she chose to stay in the U.S. permanently instead of the short-term visit she’d initially planned when she crossed the border at 20.
Coming to America
Growing up in a one-parent home in a small village outside of Mexico City, CeCe and her two younger brothers were surprised when their mother abruptly moved away to the U.S. to make more money to support the family.
“First it was shocking,” she recalls. “You never expect to take care of two siblings at 15.”
Thrust into the position of head of the household, CeCe also went to school and worked at one of the farms that grew flowers, which was a major industry for the rural village.
When she worked at a flower farm as a young adult, she remembers getting paid about 100 pesos — about $10 — for a long day’s work. Making a living is tough in the village, which led to her mother and others leaving.
“It’s hard to make money,” CeCe said.
When she was 20, CeCe and one of her brothers made the perilous journey to cross the border into America to see their mother.
“That was the only option I had,” she said.
After a flight from Mexico City to Nogales, Mexico, they prepared to cross the border on foot into Nogales, Ariz. In her backpack CeCe had a change of clothes, toothbrush, toothpaste, retainer, hairbrush and her high school diploma. Before crossing the border she bought a gallon of water and burritos with the little cash she brought for the journey.
Crossing the border took three days and two nights due to U.S. Border Patrol guards near their location, which prompted the group CeCe was among to repeatedly retreat and wait for their opportunity.
The desert was hot during the daytime and some in the group fought over water when their supply got low. At night the desert becomes very chilly, and CeCe and her brother would sleep next to each other on the ground to conserve warmth.
After they crossed into America, they went to a house where they stayed a few days until they got a ride that drove them a few hundred miles closer to their mother, who lives in Minnesota. Relatives drove down to take them the rest of the way.
A longer stay
CeCe initially planned her time in the unfamiliar country would be more of a visit than a permanent stay. The thought of starting life over in a foreign land was a daunting prospect.
“You don’t know anybody. You don’t know the language. You don’t know how to get around,” she said.
She got a job on a dairy farm in Minnesota — agricultural work is among few jobs available to undocumented workers as other employers require paperwork verifying workers’ legal status. After several months of milking cows, she sought a job she heard about from a friend at Ashley Furniture Industries in Arcadia.
It was around this time she had become pregnant from a man she’d met in America, leading her to make the decision to stay here.
“I knew I was going to stay when I had my daughter,” CeCe said. “There are better options in the U.S. for her than there are in my hometown.”
CeCe was able to secure a visa to keep her in the United States, followed by a green card and she finally gained her full U.S. citizenship last year.
She currently works at Crusts Unlimited, an Osseo company that makes pizza crusts sold in grocery stores for people who want to make their own pies at home. Starting out on a production line there a decade ago, CeCe attributes working at the company with her fluency in English. Improving her language skills was critical for her when she was promoted to a supervisory role and had to give direction to coworkers. She has continued to rise in the company and now handles purchasing, shipping, receiving, logistics, inventory and leads its warehouse.
Passing the tests
After studying up on American history and civics, CeCe got a perfect score on her U.S. citizenship test on Sept. 17.
“When I got my citizenship I figured I would go to college,” CeCe said.
Now that she’s gotten her necessary high school equivalency taken care of, she is now poised to start CVTC’s paralegal program next fall.
“I want to work with a firm that specializes in immigration,” she said, noting that her bilingual speaking skills will be an asset in that field.
Mayer said it is often the case with students who complete their GEDs or HSEDs at CVTC that those are just stepping stones to more education.
“The majority of them want to go onto school. They have higher aspirations. This is just their first goal,” she said.
In her career Mayer has helped 19-year-olds up to people in their 60s who had different things happen in their lives that interrupted their schooling but wanted to attain their diplomas.
“There is no age boundary for the students that we’ve worked with,” she said. “We work with all age groups, all ethnicities in different times of their lives.”