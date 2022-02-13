EAU CLAIRE — The vacant Pier 1 Imports store on Eau Claire’s south side is slated to be remodeled this year to fit a cafe, restaurant and salon.
St. Paul, Minn.-based Commonwealth Pier, which bought the building at 4008 Commonwealth Ave. in mid-2021, filed plans with the city to transform the vacant store into a multi-tenant property.
Remodeling of the roughly 10,000-square-foot store is set to begin this spring, according to documents submitted to the Eau Claire Plan Commission.
That commission will hold a public hearing and then vote on the site plan at its 7 p.m. meeting today.
Names of the future tenants are not included in the plans, but the three kinds of businesses planned there are shown in the site plan depicting how the building will be divided into three storefronts.
One end of the building will have a 2,500-square-foot cafe with a drive-thru window. The site plan shows a drive-thru lane wrapping around the building leading to the cafe. A 388-square-foot outdoor patio will also be built by the cafe’s entrance.
In the middle of the building will be a restaurant that’s about 3,600 square feet large.
On the end of the building closest to Golf Road will be a salon with about 3,900 square feet of space.
The parking lot around the building will also be redone and slightly expanded. Currently there are 42 parking stalls there, but the proposed site plan shows the addition of seven more parking spots.
The driveway off Commonwealth Avenue into the property will also be shifted slightly to the east. This gets that entrance a little farther from the busy Golf Road intersection, and will also align it with a driveway across Commonwealth Avenue that serves Applebee’s restaurant and Ross Dress for Less.
The local Pier 1 Imports store closed in mid-2020 along with all others in the home decor chain. Pier 1 Imports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that year and has since been reduced to an online-only brand.
Other business
Also on tonight’s Plan Commission agenda:
• Duluth, Minn.-based P&R Companies is seeking the commission’s approval of final site plans for two mixed-use buildings it has planned along North Oxford Avenue in Eau Claire’s Cannery District. As they did in general plans approved last year by the city, the company is planning 133 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space in each of the buildings.
• A summary of last year’s development activity in Eau Claire and plans for a new park in the Cannery District will be discussed by the commission.