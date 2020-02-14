Wood from ash trees that once stood along Eau Claire city streets will again be overhead, but not in the same way it was before.
Lumber from ash trees chopped down before an invasive bug could kill them has been turned into boards for the ceiling of a new city park shelter and restroom building.
Instead of looking up to see bare rafters, the city opted to incorporate the recycled urban wood as an aesthetic touch in the new building set to open this spring at Owen Park.
“We thought that with having that and looking over the river, this really enhances the customer experience at the park,” said Jeff Pippenger, the city’s community services director.
The wood ceiling was included in the $280,000 budget for the building that Dell Construction began working on late last year and intends to complete before the weather warms and people flock to the park’s playground, amphitheater, picnic area and tennis courts.
Currently stacked on pallets and in storage, the ash wood has already been milled into tongue-and-groove boards so they can firmly fit together to form ceiling panels.
They’re not the only products made from ash trees the city harvested in its ongoing campaign against the emerald ash borer, a beetle that feasts on the tree’s vascular system.
Into something new
Large slabs of ash wood were used to make conference tables at City Hall. Interior doors, headboards and bar stools at the Oxbow Hotel came from Eau Claire’s felled ash trees. Pieces of Eau Claire’s ash trees have also been turned into seven custom-made electric guitars.
Tim Brudnicki, who runs his home-based business Tree Purpose of Eau Claire, is behind those projects as well as making furniture for companies and homeowners that like the idea of recycling urban wood.
He appreciates the qualities of ash wood — durability of an oak, but a lighter blonde color that can take different stains and colors very well.
“It’s good, it’s strong,” he said.
While ash wood is good for indoor furnishings, it doesn’t hold up as well when exposed to the elements for a long time.
Without a protective coating applied each year, Brudnicki said ash furnishings left out in Wisconsin’s climate become susceptible to rotting, splitting and other problems due to moisture intrusion.
For his $275 annual membership to Wisconsin Urban Wood — a group that has a pact with Eau Claire and other cities that want to see their fallen trees recycled by local craftspeople — Brudnicki gets his pick of trees the city has chopped down.
About twice a year, he hires a large logging truck to pick up logs he marked so they can be brought back to his rural Eau Claire County workshop.
Then he cuts the logs into slabs and sets them out to dry for one to two years before going into a kiln to remove more moisture so the wood can be made into products.
One of the tools Brudnicki uses is a metal detector to seek out nails people had long ago used to tack signs for garage sales and lost pets onto trees.
“Eventually the tree swallows that metal up and it’s in there,” he said.
While milling trees two weeks ago, his saw hit bolts inside of a walnut tree and a chunk of cement in an ash tree that a homeowner used to fill a squirrel nest.
Running into metal and other debris hidden in tree trunks is one reason why large lumber companies won’t buy urban wood or don’t offer much for it.
“A lot of commercial mills aren’t interested in urban wood whatsoever because of that factor,” Brudnicki said.
While larger operations where high speed and high volume is crucial see that as a dealbreaker, he accepts it as a minor hiccup that comes with the territory of using city trees.
“It’s just part of the process,” he said.
Artisinal woodworkers including Brudnicki take between 10% and 20% of the city’s wood pile stored off Jeffers Road, according to forestry supervisor Matt Staudenmaier. The remaining logs are put out to bid to timber buyers and any brush left behind is turned into mulch.
Halfway there
Before beginning its campaign against the ash borer in 2011, Eau Claire had about 9,000 ash trees alongside city streets. A five-person forestry crew led by Staudenmaier has trimmed that down to about 4,300 in the years since then.
Pre-emptively removing ash trees is being done because after the emerald ash borer’s larval stage eats away at the tree, it becomes brittle and can break unexpectedly.
Taking down ash trees growing alongside streets that are undergoing road construction is usually a given — unless homeowners have been treating them to prevent emerald ash borer from killing them.
But the city also has been going to some neighborhoods to ask homeowners if they want ash trees in the boulevard — the area between the curb and sidewalk — removed and replaced at no charge. Homeowners can choose to keep certain ash trees that are still healthy, Staudenmaier said, but have others cut down.
Beyond the raw number of ash trees removed, Staudenmaier said it’s notable that they once accounted for a third of the urban forest, but are now down to an eighth of it.
“That’s a significant change,” he said.
Ten years ago, the vast majority of Eau Claire’s street trees were three species — ash, maple or linden. Now the city has a selection of 67 different species it chooses from when planting new or replacement trees.
“I’m always striving for more,” Staudenmaier said.
Increasing the diversity of the urban forest is intended to make it less susceptible to diseases and bugs that target specific species — like Dutch Elm disease, oak wilt or the emerald ash borer.
While the city does cut ash trees and others down each year, the city plants about 400 new trees each spring and 300 in fall, Staudenmaier said.
Many of the ash trees taken down are about 40 years old, planted in the 1980s to replace Dutch Elm trees that died from disease or others fallen by a powerful wind storm that hit Eau Claire.
The city began its ash borer campaign several years before the insect was found in Eau Claire, believing its spread from other parts of the Midwest would eventually bring it here.
In 2017, there was the first confirmed local sighting of the bug in a dying tree on the UW-Eau Claire campus near Water Street.