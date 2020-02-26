Peter Hart-Brinson breathed a sigh of relief for current UW-Eau Claire staffers working under Albert Colom when Colom announced his resignation Monday.
Colom, the vice chancellor of enrollment management accused of gender discrimination and creating a toxic work environment, said he stepped down because he is “no longer able to effectively serve” the university in light of an ongoing UW-Shared Systems investigation into his behavior. Colom will remain a salaried employee and work off-campus until September.
Shortly after receiving news of the resignation, Hart-Brinson, an associate professor of sociology, communication and journalism and president of the United Faculty and Staff of UW-Eau Claire, heard from frustrated employees who didn’t believe the resignation solved any of their related concerns. According to some, Colom departing his position did little to alleviate the lack of trust in administration. Many employees’ questions remain unanswered, including how to decrease the likelihood of toxic workplaces in the future; what the long-term vision for enrollment management is; if the university will examine its hiring practices; and if senior officials adequately understand challenges facing current staffers.
Some questions could be answered by the UWSS investigation, which focuses on a complaint of gender discrimination filed against Colom by Angie Swenson-Holzinger, a former associate director of advising. Swenson-Holzinger filed the complaint on Feb. 3, her last day as a UW-Eau Claire employee. She and several former university staffers have spoken to the Leader-Telegram about what they call a culture of fear and bullying that Colom created.
Heather Pearson has spoken with some current staffers who felt relieved when Colom resigned but were aware of the challenges to move forward.
“It will take a lot of time to restore the morale and positive office culture that has been so badly damaged over the past year-and-a-half,” Pearson wrote in an email.
Pearson is a former associate director of admissions who was one of five admissions employees who resigned in January 2019 because of what they deemed Colom’s divisive, intimidating management style.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said his administration takes complaints seriously and acknowledged that he could have handled things differently in 2019 during an interview Thursday with the Leader-Telegram.
Schmidt said the investigation will not finish for at least three weeks, and he plans to openly discuss the report.
“I think it’s important that it be public, for everybody,” Schmidt said. “People should know.”
In the meantime, doubts linger about Schmidt’s ability to improve workplace culture and willingness to listen to employees.
Breaking point
Hart-Brinson has worked at the university since 2012 and said this is the most upset he has collectively seen faculty and staff.
“It’s hard for me to convey how angry people are,” Hart-Brinson said. “People have a short fuse.”
Hart-Brinson said it appears the complaint against Colom was the breaking point for many employees’ frustrations that have accumulated for several years.
He has recently heard stories about sexism, bullying and nepotism at the university. With shrinking budgets, many employees have also taken on more work without an increase in pay.
“People are doing more and they’re not being compensated for it,” Hart-Brinson said. “It’s a toxic combination.”
Hart-Brinson said some employees have sent him anonymous emails or spoken to him confidentially about their concerns, since the threat of losing one’s job for speaking publicly looms over employees, especially those without tenure.
“People are afraid of being fired,” Hart-Brinson said. “I think it’s as simple as that.”
Unresolved questions
Mark Quamme is a former academic advisor who resigned from UW-Eau Claire in October 2019 largely because of the work environment under Colom.
Quamme has expressed support to his former colleagues, many of whom worry about potential retribution.
Schmidt is not sure why some employees fear speaking publicly but encouraged all employees to honestly express their thoughts.
“I don’t have a good answer for that,” Schmidt said. “Tell me the truth … I actually may not like hearing it when I’m hearing it, but please know I’m always going to appreciate it. We make better decisions if we get a lot of feedback.”
Ryan Weichelt is a tenured faculty member who chose to speak publicly to support his former and current colleagues.
“I feel like something has to be said,” Weichelt said.
Weichelt, the First Year Experience director and an associate professor of geography and anthropology, is resigning as FYE director this May to be a full-time faculty member and said Colom’s management was “more than 50%” of the reason he resigned.
In the wake of Colom’s resignation, Weichelt’s questions include when and to what extent Schmidt knew about Colom’s behavior at UW-Eau Claire and previous institutions and why nothing was done earlier to address those issues.
Former UW-Eau Claire admissions director Heather Kretz said she spoke with Schmidt on Sep. 12, 2018, and Jan. 4, 2019, to voice her concerns about Colom. During the January meeting, Schmidt said Kretz “expressed concern about how Albert was leading” but did not claim there was any gender-based or other mistreatment.
Hiring practices
A private search firm led the process to hire Colom in 2018, and Schmidt said the firm did not find any allegations of misconduct at Colom’s former workplaces.
As a result, Weichelt and Pearson believe the university should examine its hiring practices for officials. Similarly, when UW-Eau Claire hires people from outside institutions for senior staff positions, history professor Selika Ducksworth Lawton said the university must “reestablish the culture of respect” on campus by articulating expectations for new employees.
Schmidt agreed.
“We need to do a better job of defining what we should expect of our colleagues,” Schmidt said. “Working at the university is a privilege.”
With Colom’s departure, the university announced its interim transition plan Thursday afternoon. That involves several current staffers taking on different roles in admissions, Blugold Central, enrollment management, housing and residence life and the advising, retention and career center.
Schmidt said the university will listen to employees before beginning a search to replace Colom. He hopes to have the slot filled in six to eight months.
“It’ll be better with more feedback,” Schmidt said. “To leap into a search before we’ve had a chance to digest or work through the really hard issues, I don’t think it’s as wise.”
Hart-Brinson fears the university is developing a reputation as an institution that prioritizes opinions of senior officials and doesn’t value input from most staff and students. If that is the perception, he said it could be difficult to recruit new employees to fill open positions.
Schmidt said he aims to run the university under a shared governance model with collaborative input from different departments.
“We are smarter together,” Schmidt said. “Every employee should feel nurtured by the (campus) environment. Those aren’t throwaway words; that’s part of our institutional values. We need to focus on ourselves a little bit more.”
Concerns about chancellor
Hart-Brinson said employees have expressed more anger toward Schmidt than he expected. The core frustration he has heard is the chancellor’s “unwillingness to listen to the voices of his staff.”
Schmidt acknowledged that the university has room for improvement regarding its levels of communication and trust between employees and administrators.
“There’s some repair that needs to be done,” Schmidt said. “I think you do that through transparency, I think you do that by demonstrating to people that you’re able to listen and truly hear concerns and that you’re willing to include them in the process of solving the problem … The first step of healing is to go back and rebuild the trust. It’s not done. It’s going to take time and it’s going to take some hard conversations.”
Indeed, the level of trust in Schmidt’s leadership varies. According to Hart-Brinson, about half the people he has spoken to in recent weeks believe the chancellor can enact positive change, while another half think Schmidt is “the root problem.”
Schmidt said both of those opinions are welcome and that he can improve in his role.
“The challenge is to bring the campus together, and it is my responsibility to lead that effort,” Schmidt said.
Pearson wrote that she would consider applying for a job at UW-Eau Claire in the future but “would not pursue employment as long as James Schmidt was the chancellor, given the way he handled the situation with Mr. Colom.”
Schmidt has had many conversations with employees in different departments this week and believes they can help the campus move forward by having difficult conversations.
“I have great confidence in the people of this university, and I want to apologize to the ones that feel that we let them down,” Schmidt said. “We’re never perfect, we’re all human, but we need to keep striving to do better. This has got our attention ... It’s my job to try to bring people together, and we’re going to spend a lot of time doing that in the next several weeks.”
Geoffrey Peterson, political science department chair and University Senate faculty representative, said the Senate is not currently working on any proposals related to Colom’s situation and will likely wait until the investigation concludes to do so.
Many unresolved questions linger, and Peterson said the most challenging part in the near future involves the uncertainty around the UWSS investigation.
“It feels like a big waiting game,” Peterson said.
While the investigation runs its course, faculty and staff will move forward while hoping for answers and changes under Schmidt’s leadership.
“People are sick of the status quo,” Hart-Brinson said.