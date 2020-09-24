EAU CLAIRE — A task force convened by UW-Eau Claire’s chancellor last year is condemning the university’s decision to reinstate five Blugold football players, who last year were involved in racist Snapchat messages that referenced the Ku Klux Klan, to the football team.
“To date, there has been no public apology, no requirement that those involved be held accountable, and no participation in restorative justice,” the task force wrote in a statement Thursday.
Several other UW-Eau Claire football players slammed the university’s decision on Twitter, calling the announcement “frustrating and quite sad” and saying athletes and students were “ignored by the administration.”
The university announced Tuesday that a panel of faculty, students and staff found the five football players’ racist discussion on Snapchat didn’t violate the UW System code of conduct, and that the five will be reinstated to the team.
Fourteen UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students, who were appointed to the task force to respond to two racist incidents on campus last fall, said in the statement that “deep harm has been done to the campus and to those originally targeted.”
The statement was signed by the task force’s three co-chairs: Jan Larson, chair of the Communication and Journalism Department; Kim Wudi, head women’s volleyball coach; and student Youssra Bentalla.
Eleven other students, faculty and staff on the task force also signed the statement.
According to the statement: “We the members of the EDI Rapid Action Task Force stand in opposition to the university administration’s decision to reinstate the five Blugold football players who engaged in a racist Snapchat thread revealed in November 2019 … Further, we call on the administration and UW System to amend UWS 17 policy so that all perpetrators of overt racist acts are held accountable.”
The university has not responded to emails and a voicemail sent Wednesday and Thursday by the Leader-Telegram seeking information about the task force’s statement and about the panel who made the final decision to reinstate the student athletes.
The task force was not involved with the panel who made the final decision, according to its statement.
“(Task force) members did not participate in, nor were informed of any review or final outcome of the deliberations,” the task force wrote, alleging that the university didn’t come forward with a public statement until campus newspaper The Spectator “forced the issue.”
The task force called for university administrators to publish the documents related to the Snapchat incident, as well as the Dean of Students Office’s investigation last fall: “These administrative acts are not in keeping with the promises made in the wake of multiple racist incidents on campus, nor do they uphold repeated pledges to be transparent.”
The university has repeatedly said it will not disclose the student athletes’ identities or what sanctions they were given, citing the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
In February, the task force recommended the university implement a restorative justice program for students involved in misconduct, in addition to introducing equity, diversity and inclusion training for incoming freshmen and other initiatives.
Stephanie Hoeksema, a student member of the task force, said Thursday she believed it was disrespectful for the administration to convene the task force but seemingly not to implement its recommendations.
“For them to take advantage of us in that way and essentially disregard all the work that we put into it felt disrespectful,” Hoeksema said. “When students don’t face consequences for those actions, it normalizes that behavior. Now they know they can get away with it.”
The task force wrote Thursday: “We stand with all those who are harmed by institutional and individual acts of racism. We stand with the Blugold Football team members opposed to reinstatement without accountability and all others seeking restorative justice and healing.”
Student athletes blast decision
Several UW-Eau Claire football players are criticizing the reinstatement of the five other players involved.
“We are seeking change, but being ignored by the administration. We were promised transparency from Chancellor Schmidt and we never got it throughout the process,” tweeted Jonathan Malueg, captain of the UW-Eau Claire football team and starting quarterback, on Wednesday. “This process that occurred was nothing but broken promises and secrecy to members of the team and the campus community. As students, athletes, faculty, we should be ashamed of how the leaders of our university handled this and went on to take our teams right to decide who can/can’t be on our team away from us. We will stand for what is right.”
Defensive backs Carmelo Rosado and Sam Ramlow echoed Malueg on Twitter Wednesday.
“Your actions have proved that the University does not see racial discrimination as a priority. … We as a Football Team DO NOT accept this,” Rosado tweeted.
Ramlow claimed Schmidt did not meet with athletes and students about the incident.
“Your statements about the situation in the first week it (came) up does not match the outcome at all,” Ramlow tweeted.
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has sent an email to senior student-athletes “in support of the football team’s disagreement” with the university’s stance, said Makenzie Bachmann, SAAC president and women’s varsity volleyball captain.
“SAAC plans to do what we can to provide that support and encourage other athletes to do the same,” Bachmann said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Campus response
Football Coach Wesley Beschorner said in a statement Tuesday “we have strongly urged (the students) to participate in restorative justice activities if they want to truly be part of our team.”
The team is not playing football games this season following the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s decision in late July to cancel the fall sports season.
“While we accept the ruling of the panel, it is NOT acceptable behavior for Blugolds to act in a racist manner,” Chancellor James Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday.
The players were first suspended in November, when a series of Snapchat messages were leaked to news media.
The Snapchat messages showed a black-and-white picture of a cross burning at a Ku Klux Klan event. They also referenced a nonexistent “White Male Empowerment” group. A Black Male Empowerment group does exist on campus, which includes several Black football players.
“For all who can’t make the BME meeting, (name deleted) and I are holding WME tonight at 7,” a message reads.
“I’ll be there but I’ll be like 5 minutes late. Think the cross will still be burning? Don’t wanna miss that again,” said another message.
Hundreds of students held a silent protest on campus in November to protest the racist messages.
-Ryan Patterson contributed reporting