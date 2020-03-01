Left: Lydia Gruben concentrates while slacklining Sunday afternoon at Owen Park. The UW-Eau Claire student said the “fun hobby” is excellent for balance training and is an activity popular with rock climbers.
Above: Joel Allen maneuvers while slacklining with Gruben (not pictured) Sunday in Owen Park. The forecast indicates winterlike activities won’t hinder outdoor activities this week. According to AccuWeather, highs should range from 45 degrees Thursday to 37 today, with the only potential precipitation a 55% percent chance of a rain or snow shower on Thursday. For more weather information, see Page 8B.