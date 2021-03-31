Lunch in the Park
Mary Schoenhard of Eau Claire has a picnic lunch with her daughter Kallie, 4, before playing in the playground earlier this week at Carson Park. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

