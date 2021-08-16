EAU CLAIRE — Just as they hope for the people they seek to help, Sali Bluse and Elaine Geissler are not giving up on their dreams.
While the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to their efforts to build a faith-based shelter to provide care and counseling for victims of sex trafficking in the Chippewa Valley, the two women never stopped believing in their vision.
After holding what they considered a successful fundraiser for the project in September 2019, Geissler and Bluse had to cancel a similar event last year because of safety concerns associated with the pandemic. But they are back at it this summer and planning a Joyful Healing fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 11, on a 5-acre tract of land Geissler owns just west of Eau Claire in the town of Union.
The event aims to raise money for Rescued & Redeemed, the Eau Claire-based Christian nonprofit organization the pair founded to operate the shelter and promote awareness of and education about a growing worldwide problem that extends to west-central Wisconsin. It will feature several speakers, including a woman who was taken in Eau Claire and trafficked in the Twin Cities for two years.
The shelter, which the women plan to call Abba’s Landing (signifying safe and protected through Christ), would offer transitional housing and services.
“We want to help these trafficking survivors reclaim their lives,” Bluse said.
Ultimately, Geissler, of Chippewa Falls, and Bluse, of Eau Claire, plan to build a permanent shelter for trafficked women on the land, but they recognize financial challenges may require them to buy an existing house that could be used temporarily for the same purpose. They hope to take that step within the next two years but acknowledged it could take longer depending on the pace of fundraising.
Geissler and Bluse, who refer to sex trafficking as a form of “modern-day slavery” on the Rescued & Redeemed website, emphasized that one of their key goals for the group is to make parents and community members aware of sex trafficking warning signs and steps people can take if they suspect a person is being trafficked.
Sex trafficking, which involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of commercial sex act, became an even greater risk because of the increased isolation and poverty caused by the pandemic, according to the U.S. State Department and the United Nations.
Despite the pandemic, Bluse and Geissler were able to visit Sarasota, Florida, this year to meet sex trafficking survivors receiving services at an organization called Selah Freedom that uses a service model similar to what the women envision for their planned Eau Claire facility.
That begins with a four- to six-week intake process in which potential clients undergo medical assessments and decide if they want to pursue the program. For those who choose to stay, shelter staff would provide intensive counseling, along with programming related to life skills, employment and faith, that could last a year or so. That would be followed by an independent living stage during which clients live on their own but with support from the organization.
The eye-opening trip to Selah Freedom reinforced the pair’s belief in the importance of their mission, which they define as “to reach, rescue, restore and redeem survivors through Jesus Christ.”
“We are excited about this plan we were called to do, and we’re not going to stop until it happens,” Bluse said.
Geissler said the idea arose from a previous job where she witnessed many trafficking victims and young people from dysfunctional households who could be susceptible to trafficking.
“I saw the effects of what happens in these situations and it broke my heart,” said Geissler, who reported sustaining a concussion when she was attacked by a male victim on the job.
She now considers the attack a “blessing” because it prompted her to put her words into action by pursuing Abba’s Landing.