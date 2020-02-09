Blugold Beginnings College and Career Readiness will host an event called "Voices of Color" Thursday in Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The event, which includes a buffet, begins at 7 p.m. in Jamf Theatre; doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The nonprofit is dedicated to the advancement of students of color, and those who are first-generation and low-income.
This year’s theme is “Share the Love,” and the event will consist of how students from different cultural backgrounds express love. Students, friends and families, and everyone in the community are welcome to attend.
The event will be a fundraiser to help support college students in the Blugold Beginning Learning Community with scholarships.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for UW-Eau Claire students plus fees and tax. For tickets and more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).